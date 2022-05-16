Megan Fox’s busty black dress with thigh high slit was a perfect match for MGK’s studded suit

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Megan Fox made a stunning red carpet appearance with her fiance, Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox, who celebrates her 36th birthday today, made quite a splash at the Billboard Music Awards with her man. The hot couple put a loving and stylish display on the red carpet as photographers were eager to photograph one of Hollywood’s “It” couples.

Megan and MGK wore looks that complemented each other, with black outfits and dramatic embellishment.

Megan Fox stuns on the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet

Megan Fox debuted her bangs on the red carpet of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The gorgeous actress paired her dark bangs with a dramatic cat-eye liner, making her bright blue eyes pop.

She wore a David Koma sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline that displayed her ample cleavage.

Her long black gown featured a mile-high thigh slit that showed off her gorgeous gams. Megan wore extravagant black opera gloves with jewels and dramatic detailing, also by David Koma.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wore a pink jewel tear close to his eye. His hair was a matching pink color that he styled in a spike fashion. MGK wore a $30,000 manicure on the red carpet.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

He wore studs and rhinestones from head to toe– even his fingerless gloves had studs. MGK went with the Italian luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana for his suit.

The Jennifer’s Body actress expressed stress in an Instagram post over being in Las Vegas during the high-energy time of the Lunar Eclipse.

Megan Fox talks moon rituals and feels the lunar eclipse

Megan Fox posted some behind-the-scenes looks as she prepared to support MGK. The post showed Megan in a bright blue dress, then a black gown, as she posed in full glam. The blood-drinking actress was feeling the effects of the celestial events.

Megan wrote in the caption, “An introvert in Vegas for three days during eclipse season…just SO much crying in the shower.” Last night, Megan referred to the Scorpio Full Moon, which featured a total lunar eclipse.

Megan, who is highly spiritual, told Glamour magazine that she does moon rituals in addition to her blood rituals.

She divulged about the blood drinking with MGK, “When I do it, it’s a passage, or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

Megan studies astrology, does tarot readings, and new moon and full moon rituals.