Megan Fox cut a hole in her jumpsuit to have sex with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox revealed to Instagram followers that she cut a hole in the crotch of her jumpsuit to have sex with Machine Gun Kelly. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have once again tried to show off their strange relationship, and this time it involves cutting open a jumpsuit. In the crotch. For sex.

On Instagram, Megan posted a series of videos and pics of her dressed in a blue sparkling jumpsuit with her signature heavily contoured makeup and long, flowing black hair parted in the middle and cascading down her shoulders.

Megan Fox told her stylist she cut a hole in the crotch of her jumpsuit to have sex

But, it was a screenshot of a text exchange between Megan and celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly that got her followers talking.

In the texts, Megan sent a picture of herself in the blue jumpsuit and wrote, “Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex,” along with a shoulder shrugging emoji.

Her stylist replied, “I hate you,” with three cry-laughing emojis and then, “I’ll fix it.” The hygiene logistics of actually having to do that were not discussed between the pair.

Megan shared a series of photos and videos of her and MGK in Las Vegas

Megan’s series, posted for her over 20 million Instagram followers, started with a video of her taking selfies in the daring outfit and looking at the camera with a sultry gaze.

In another, her fiance, Machine Gun Kelly, is seen standing behind her with his arms wrapped around her, and the next photo is just a selfie of Megan.

In more pics, posted along with the same slideshow, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were seen at a party with Alex Rodriguez and Kathryn Padgett.

Megan captioned the slideshow, “An introvert in Vegas for three days during eclipse season…just SO much crying in the shower.”

Megan showed pics of herself wearing a tight, black, leather mini-dress with a black belt to show off her tiny waist, and black, thigh-high boots. She paired the ensemble with a black clutch and her signature middle parted hair.

Megan’s Instagram followers lit up the comments asking about the text exchange

Of course, her fans were quick to react to the eyebrow-raising text exchange with her stylist. A follower wrote, “WHAT IS THAT TEXT,” along with two skull emojis, and received over 7,000 likes.

Another wrote, “CUT A HOLE MEGAN??? CMON BABY,” which received over 3,000 likes.

Machine Gun Kelly dedicated song to his and Megan’s ‘unborn child’

Machine Gun Kelly made some eyebrow-raising comments of his own during his performance at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

While onstage, the rocker told the audience, “I wrote this song for my wife,” and later, halfway through the song, he said, “And this is for our unborn child.”

A source told E! News, “People in the audience turned to each other perplexed and said, ‘Wife?'”

The pair are not confirmed to be married, and Megan showed no signs of expecting a baby while walking the red carpet.

Megan already has three kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green; Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, while MGK has daughter Casie, 12, with ex Emma Cannon.