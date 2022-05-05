Kim Cattrall claims she wasn’t asked to be part of And Just Like that, reveals real reason she quit SATC

Kim Cattrall spoke out about why she didn’t join the Sex and the City reboot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

As fans of the hit HBO show Sex and the City know, Kim Cattrall, did not return as the sex-positive, provocative, and beloved character Samantha Jones for the reboot, And Just Like That.

While rumors swirled that it was due to a rift with her co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, Kim also pointed out that she was simply done playing Samantha.

Kim found out about the reboot the same way the rest of us did

In a recent interview with Variety, Kim said she found out about the reboot the same way we did; on social media.

She claimed, “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

The series ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, with a movie that came out in 2008 and a sequel in 2010. The second movie did not get rave reviews, with just a 16% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Sex and the City star claimed she “didn’t want to compromise what the show was” to her, feeling that it was finally enough.

Kim told Variety, “It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough. I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”

Kim was not a fan of her character Samantha’s lack of progression

Despite a longstanding feud with her co-stars, namely Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim was also not a fan of her character’s lack of progress in the script for a third film, which was later scrapped.

Kim told the publication that it was a plotline in the script for a third film that she would receive “d**k pics” from Miranda’s 14-year-old son Brady, which she found “heartbreaking.”

The actress is clearly in a different place in her life and doesn’t have any desire to step back into the Sex and the City universe.

She claimed it was difficult to deal with fans and the press who wanted her to be part of the reboot and said it wasn’t easy to say, “I’m good. I’m on this track. It was so great working with you. I so enjoyed it, but I’m over here.”

While Samantha’s character doesn’t show up in And Just Like That in person, she does show up through texting. There are multiple scenes in which Carrie is seen texting her former friend, who moved to London after the pair had a work-related fight.

Kim has been embroiled in a very public feud with Sarah Jessica Parker

As for the feud with her co-stars, Kim didn’t stoop low and say anything bad about them but simply, “I think we were colleagues. My colleagues aren’t my friends. It was professional.”

Things have gotten pretty nasty in the public feud between Kim and Sarah Jessica, coming to a head in 2018 after Kim’s brother passed away.

Kim wrote on Instagram, “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Kim called it ‘flattering’ that fans miss her character so much

While many fans have wondered if she will ever return to the series, Kim said it was flattering that people missed her, and she considers that a huge compliment as an actress.

She said, “That’s a no. It’s powerful to say no.”

Kim is currently working on two television projects; How I Met Your Father on Hulu and a reboot of Queer as Folk.