Sarah Jessica Parker won’t even say Kim Cattrall’s name as Sex and the City feud continues

Sarah Jessica Parker does not use Kim Cattrall’s name when addressing feud. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Don’t expect Sarah Jessica Parker to say Kim Cattrall’s name when addressing their alleged feud!

SJP appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and fielded questions about And Just Like That.

Andy Cohen praised how the show handled Samantha’s absence and asked pal Sarah Jessica Parker questions about the actress. Parker referred to Cattrall as “the actress.”

Parker has long maintained there is no feud between her and Cattrall.

Sarah Jessica Parker refuses to say Kim Cattrall’s name when addressing feud

On A Valentine’s Day episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Sarah Jessica Parker discussed all things And Just Like That.

Season one of And Just Like That followed the women of Sex and the City as they navigated life in their fifties. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprised roles as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, but Kim Cattrall was noticeably absent.

Parker said, “The actress that played the role is no longer playing that role, but people aren’t absent from your life when you don’t want them to be.”

Samantha’s Absence is Addressed by Sarah Jessica Parker | WWHL

Watch this video on YouTube

Sarah Jessica Parker has not watched And Just Like That— yet

Parker made another stunning revelation on the show. The actress admitted that she has not seen beyond episode two!

Sign up for our newsletter!

The WWHL guest stated, “I’m going to make a confession to everybody. I have not seen episodes 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 yet. It’s my problem.”

The 10-episode first season of AJLT finished on February 3.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall’s feud

Cattrall and Parker have had a longstanding feud. Rumors of arguments between the two have swirled since the show aired on HBO nearly 25 years ago.

Sources described a “mean girl culture” where jealousy and egos played a big factor in the divide between castmates.

Towards the show’s end, the other actresses allegedly refused to speak with Kim.

In 2018, Kim’s brother, Chris Cattrall tragically died.

Parker commented, “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother.”

But Kim Cattrall replied, “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Parker later denied rumors of a catfight and said, “I don’t have a disagreement with Kim [Cattrall], there’s no catfight. I’ve never said anything publicly, nor would I. I’ve only ever expressed admiration and gratitude for everything she contributed — and I still feel that way.”

There is no word yet if AJLT will have a season two.

And Just Like That… is currently streaming on HBO Max.