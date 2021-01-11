Kim Cattrall is not returning for Sex and the City: Here’s what Sarah Jessica Parker had to say about it

Kim Cattrall will not be returning for the new reboot of Sex and the City, and with many fans asking what happened, Sarah Jessica Parker has finally given her thoughts on the show without the Samantha character.

Rumors of a revival of the show have been spreading for years, but it looks like it’ll finally be hitting our screens soon after an absence of 15 years.

Yes, the two movies in 2008 and 2010 were fun, but fans want the show back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis will all be returning to the show that followed the sex and work lives of four women in 2000s New York City.

However, the fourth member of the fab four, Kim Cattrell, who played Samantha, will not be returning.

The reboot was announced at the end of last year, but many fans first learned of it yesterday when Parker dropped a teaser trailer onto her Instagram account.

Fans left wondering where is Kim Cattrall?

The trailer left many fans brimming with anticipation and excitement, but it also left many wondering what had happened to Cattrall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

While an official explanation for the Kim/Samantha absence has not been given, SJP took to the comments of her Instagram post to register her disappointment at Cattrall’s failure to jump on board with the reboot.

After the second Sex and the City movie in 2010, Cattrall made it clear that she wanted no part in any future projects, and she seems to be sticking to this.

Her relationship with her castmates, particularly with Parker, seems to have soured considerably in recent years. In 2017, Cattrall said that she had never been friends with the other castmates and that they had only ever been colleagues.

It seems that Cattrall holds special animosity for Sarah Jessica and the feud apparently worsened when Parker offered her former colleague condolences on the death of her brother.

“I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time,” Cattrall responded before adding, “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

However, Parker has consistently and publicly stated that she feels no animosity towards Cattrall and said in 2018 that she couldn’t imagine a third movie without her.

Sarah Jessica Parker says of Kim Cattrall: ‘We loved her so’

SJP joined in on the comments posted to her Instagram page after she revealed the new trailer. When a fan suggested that the other castmates disliked Cattrall, Parker piped up to deny that was the case.

“No, I don’t dislike her,” Sarah wrote. “I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

And when another fan wrote: “Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha,” Parker responded by writing: “We will too. We loved her so.”

There’s speculation as to whether or not the show’s producers will ever decide to replace Cattrall with a different actress. In December, at a fan’s suggestion, Ramona Singer from the Real Housewives of New York City said she’d be up for taking over the role.

Kim herself has said she would have no objections to another actor taking on the role.