Here’s how Kim Cattrall took a subtle shot at Sex and the City revival And Just Like That

There continues to be no love lost between former Sex and the City blonde bombshell Kim Cattrall and her leading ladies Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, who currently star in the HBO Max revival show, And Just Like That.

The foursome might have starred as fabulous New York City girlfriends when the cameras were rolling on the set of Sex and the City, but behind the scenes was a different story, with reports of Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker feuding over the years.

In 2010, the Canadian actress, 65, announced that she would not participate in any future Sex and The City projects and has no plans to reprise her role as Samantha Jones, the public relations executive who was known for being a bit of a vixen (to put it mildly) and being very uninhibited when it came to her sex life.

These days, Kim is busy with a new project, the new show How I Met Your Father, a spinoff of the hit CBS show How I Met Your Mother.

Kim stars as the future version of Sophie, who is also played by Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff in current age.

Saucy Samantha fans couldn’t help but wonder, though, what Kim thought of And Just Like That. The show has received a lot of mixed reviews from both television critics and fans alike since premiering last month. One Twitter fan referred to the reboot as “trashy,” drawing attention from the actress herself.

What was the tweet?

“So proud of @KimCattrall for skipping the trashy S&TC reboot and doing @HIMYFonHulu. She’s wonderful, and so is @HilaryDuff 👌🏼,” Twitter user @juliachowhaws wrote.

“If you have 48 minutes to spare, go ahead and watch the first two episodes … I may even rewatch them before next week. Challenge accepted!” she continued.

Julia’s comment got the attention of the Mannequin actress herself, who responded personally by liking the message.

Kim’s new role

Kim is happy to put her Sex and the City days behind her for good and focus on How I Met Your Father, which is already getting a lot of attention and positive reviews.

The actress recently shared an adorable post of her giving Hilary Duff a hug on both her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“A joy to work with @hilaryduff @iaptaker @bergernight #pamelafryman and all the terrific cast and crew on #howimetyourfather,” Kim captioned.

She also posted a photo to her Instagram account of her and her dog, TJ, getting ready to watch the show’s premiere.

And Just Like That… airs on Thursdays at 3 a.m. EST on HBO Max.