Hilary Duff shows off legs in festive outfit on Instagram

Hilary Duff at the SAINT Modern Prayer Candles For A Cause Launch at the Mr. Chow on June 4, 2019, in Beverly Hills, CA. ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Hilary Duff is kicking off the holiday season with tinsel-inspired Skorty dresses, and fans can’t help but notice the star’s fit legs in her photos.

Hilary Duff’s Tinsel Skorty

Hilary Duff has partnered with the brand Smash + Tess for a line of Tinsel Skorty’s- dresses that feature tinsel inspired fabric, v-necklines, and hidden shorts.

Duff posted a set of photos on Instagram today featuring one of these Skorty’s.

The 34-year-old artist showed off her Skorty outfit accessorized with transparent heels, dangly earrings and a classy fanny pack around her waist.

While many fans are obsessed with the outfit alone, the photos also show her toned legs and fit physique.

The pink Tinsel Skorty has caught a lot of attention, but it’s not the only Skorty the star has worn.

Over the weekend, Hilary Duff posted another photo featuring one of these Skorty’s.

The first set of photos featured her in a black outfit, the tinseled-appearance of the fabric glittering in the photos.

This time, the outfit was completed with similar heels and a black belt and chain around her waist.

Smash + Tess posted on their own Instagram account that the Midnight Black and Pink Fizz are the two colors available for the Tinsel Skorty.

Their Instagram bio states that they are “leading the romper revolution” and focus on comfortable and cute every day wear. They state that their products are designed and ethically produced in North America.

The Tinsey Skorty’s are listed in their Hilary Duff Collection and are in stock now, but they don’t expect these cute pieces to last forever. Their website has sections for women, kids and men as well as pets and bridal packages.

While many are thrilled to see these cute pieces of clothing on Hilary Duff as she promotes the style, others cannot get over her fit physique and toned legs in the photos and how they might work out to see similar results.

Hilary Duff’s diet and fitness plans

Women’s Health reports that Duff focuses on two primary things to keep her physique: strength exercise and diet plans.

The star notes that she doesn’t do cardio anymore, partially because it takes up too much time while she’s trying to keep track of her two children. However, it also just made her tired and hungry.

Although she was worried about gaining too much muscle mass, Duff says that strength exercise has helped her become stronger and lean rahter than causing her bulk up.

Hilary Duff has also hired a flexible dieting coach. She says that her coach comes up with meal plans for her based around what she likes and by counting macros.

SCL Health says that macros is short for macronutrients, which are comprised of protein, carbohydrates and fats. These are generally the nutrients that people eat the most and that give the most energy.

Rather than cutting the food she likes out of her diet, Duff has just become more mindful about her eating habits and sticking to her strength exercise routine. While it may not be for everyone, fans agree that it’s definitely working for Hilary Duff.