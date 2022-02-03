And Just Like That creator says Kim Cattrall isn’t welcome to return to SATC spinoff

And Just Like That creator and executive producer Michael Patrick King announced that Kim Cattrall would not be welcome to return to the HBO Max reboot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

And just like that, any hopes of seeing Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall, 65, change her mind and join the HBO Max reboot And Just Like That have been dashed.

The Canadian actress, 65, starred as fearless, fabulous, flirty PR executive Samantha Jones for six seasons on the hit HBO show Sex and the City with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. She received two Emmy nominations for her performance and won a Golden Globe in 2003.

Kim walked away from the role after filming Sex and the City 2 in 2010, and since then, she’s been very vocal about the fact that she has no desire to reprise her sassy character for any future Sex and the City films or shows.

And Just Like That creator and executive producer Michael Patrick King talked to Us Weekly about it the other day and shared his thoughts about Kim returning (or not, it sounds like).

What did Michael Patrick King say about Kim coming back?

When asked about whether or not Michael Patrick King thought there was a chance that Kim might change her mind and join the cast, the executive producer answered, “No. Just like there was no thought that Kim would ever participate in And Just Like That, because she’s said what she had said.”

“The only place I participate in magical thinking is in fiction,” he added. “You take people at their word, and you’re a smart producer — you don’t back yourself into a corner. Magically thinking, it’s great to have Samantha. I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.”

Actor and fitness model Thomas Canestraro, who played Nick in And Just Like That, spoke with TMZ in January and seemed to imply that the door was not completely closed on Kim returning, but it now looks unlikely to happen.

What is Kim Cattrall working on these days?

Kim Cattrall appears more than content these days with her new role in the Hulu show How I Met Your Father, a spinoff of the CBS show How I Met Your Mother.

The actress was all smiles in a recent cute Instagram photo of her and her How I Met Your Father costar, Hilary Duff, a week ago.