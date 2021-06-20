Harry faces fresh backlash after yet another Royal Family private conversation was leaked

Prince Harry is facing a backlash following yet another leak of a private conversation with Prince Charles was leaked to the media.

Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Prince Harry is facing a backlash following fresh allegations that he leaked a private conversation with senior members of the Royal Family to the media.

The latest backlash against Harry and Meghan Markle comes after the Daily Mail reported that Prince Charles told Harry that Archie won’t become a prince when he succeeds to the throne.

The report is believed to have been leaked to the media by a source close to the Sussexes, The Sun reported.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Palace sources revealed there is growing frustration among the Royals about the ongoing leaks of private conversations between them and the Sussexes.

Charles reportedly told Harry that Archie won’t be Prince after Megxit announcement

Charles reportedly told Harry that “Archie would never be a Prince” even when he becomes king.

Charles’ decision reportedly angered the Sussexes and prompted their bombshell allegations of racism against the Royals during their interview with Oprah, it was claimed.

However, it was not immediately clear whether Charles told the Sussexes that Harry won’t be a prince before or after they announced they were stepping down from their roles as senior working members of the Royal Family.

According to Express, when talkRADio host Cristo Foufas asked royal expert Charlie Rae for clarification, the former royal editor at The Sun claimed Charles delivered the shocking news to the Sussexes after their Megxit announcement.

Rae added that if the Sussexes don’t want to be members of the Royal Family, they shouldn’t expect their son Archie to be a prince.

“Prince Charles has always said he wants a slimmed-down monarchy,” Rae said, according to Express. “He wants a small nucleus of people to be the working royals. This would have included Harry and Meghan had they decided to stay.”

Meghan alleged Royals said Archie won’t be prince before Megxit

Although Rae claimed that Charles told Harry that Archie won’t be prince after their Megxit announcement, Meghan alleged during the interview with Oprah that talks that Archie won’t be prince had been ongoing before they announced they were stepping down as senior working Royals.

Monsters & Critics reported that Meghan alleged that while she was pregnant there were conversations involving royal aides who told them that Archie won’t get a title and security.

Meghan said the conversations left her worried about her son’s safety.

The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah that she believed the decision to deny Archie a title was due to his race. She claimed that discussions that Archie won’t get a title were conducted “in tandem” with conversations about his skin color.

The Sussexes also alleged that more than a member of the Royal Family shared their fears about Archie’s skin color before he was born.

M&C reported that royal biographer Omid Scobie claimed during a recent Foreign Press Association (FPA) event in London that more than one member of the Royal Family shared their fears about Harry’s skin tone during multiple conversations.