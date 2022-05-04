Britney Spears shares teenage throwback, takes aim at Jamie Spears

Britney Spears got herself fired up about her family again in a heated Instagram post in which she shared a throwback pic of herself at age 13 while blasting her dad. ©ImageCollect.com/Peter West/Acepixs

Britney Spears has taken to her Instagram page once more to vent about her family while sharing a throwback photo of herself at the tender young age of 13, just a handful of years prior to catapulting to stardom with her break-out album …Baby One More Time.

The singer hasn’t been shy about putting her entire family on blast via social media over the last year as her conservatorship battle raged on and was subsequently ended after an arduous 13 years under its restrictive rules.

Now, the singer has taken up arms online again to throw some shots at her father, who was appointed all those years ago as Britney’s guardian and controller of the conservatorship.

Britney shared a throwback pic of herself while throwing major shade at her father Jamie

After announcing to fans first that she was expecting a baby with her fiance Sam Asghari and then that she was going to take a break from Instagram, Britney just couldn’t stay away from the social media platform and was active on it within just a few days.

Seeming to be back into sharing posts with her fans, Britney recently took the opportunity to post a photo of herself in her early teenage years alongside a lengthy caption in which the pop star penned a scathing note about her traumatic experience under the control of her father.

“One thing the conservatorship did to me … and one of the things that hurt me the most … is that I was always being told I was fat and never good enough 😔 😔 😔 💔 💔 💔 !!!” she wrote.

“My dad always made me feel like I had to try … try … try !!! BIG TIME !!! He ruined the deep seed of my existence … the seed that made me feel beautiful like when I was 13 … He made me feel ugly … therefore I was,” she added.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Britney went on to say that she only gained her sense of confidence and feelings of pride in herself back after the conservatorship ended last fall, telling her fans that ” the moment the conservatorship was over … I felt so good about myself !!! And guess what … I stopped trying so damn hard and yes I entered a whole new world 🌱 🌱 🌱 !!! I felt beautiful … therefore I was 💗 💗 💗 !!!”

Britney’s fans rallied around her in support of the singer’s latest post

As the singer continues to work through 13 years’ worth of mental baggage by enjoying her newfound freedom and sharing her experiences with her loyal followers, the subset of the population that has stuck by Britney’s side throughout all of her ups and downs have once again flocked to support her.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

“You’ll always be the hottest. Always. ❤️❤️❤️❤️” shared one devoted fan, as others joined the chorus, adding “Meanwhile we were all wanting to be Britney because she was perfect… but she didn’t even feel that way 😢” and “You are beyond beautiful inside and out. ❤️”

As Britney continues to revel in living her own life without being controlled by her father, fans now eagerly await more news of the singer’s pregnancy progress and will surely look forward to Britney’s wedding, which has been put off until sometime after the baby is born.