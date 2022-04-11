Britney Spears pregnant — Pop icon tells fans she’s expecing baby with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has two children from a previous relationship. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Britney Spears has revealed that she is pregnant with her third child and first with fiancé Sam Asghari.

The pop icon said she took a pregnancy test after gaining weight following a recent vacation trip to Hawaii.

The 40-year-old testified that she was prevented from having more children through forced birth control during her 13-year conservatorship.

Since regaining her independence, Britney has expressed a desire to marry Sam Asghari and have more children.

Britney Spears may be expecting twins

In an Instagram post, Britney spoke about weight loss from a recent trip to Maui before gaining it back after the vacation concluded.

In the caption, Britney shared the exchange she had with Sam that led to the pregnancy news.

“I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 …”

The Toxic singer then speculated that she might be having twins as her baby bump grows.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬.”

Britney Spears shares two sons with former husband Kevin Federline: Sean, born in September 2005, and Jayden, born in September 2006.

She revealed that she had perinatal depression from a previous pregnancy.

“I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

Britney Spears alleged that she was under forced birth control

The beloved singer’s pregnancy news comes about five months after her conservatorship was terminated.

One of the shocking revelations from Britney’s emotional testimony about the conservatorship was that she was allegedly forced to have an IUD that kept her from getting pregnant.

Britney has mentioned wanting to have a child with Sam on a few occasions on social media. In November last year, shortly after her conservatorship ended, she told her Instagram followers that she was “thinking about having another baby.”