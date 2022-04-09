Is Britney Spears already married? Fans react as singer calls Sam Asghari ‘husband’ in new sexy snaps

Britney Spears referred to her fiance Sam Asghari as her husband in recent Instagram photos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears has confused some fans yet again with her latest Instagram caption.

The singer, 40, took to the social media platform to share solo photos of her fiance, Sam Asghari. The photos showed Sam in an all-white outfit while fixing his cuffed sleeve and smoldering at the camera.

The snapshots also showed the actor at a resort in a tropical location – standing in front of palm trees, a luxury pool, and the bright blue ocean.

Britney referred to Sam Asghari as her ‘husband’

Although it wasn’t the first time Britney has called Sam her husband in the caption of an Instagram post, fans were confused as to whether or not the two had officially tied the knot yet.

In Britney’s long, jumpy caption to accompany the photos of Sam, she wrote, “Trust me I know the beauty in where I am and it’s much appreciated … so here’s me shooting pics of my HUSBAND 💍 !!!!”

“Anyways it’s so mind opening being in a resort where there is no paparazzi … for the first time in my life … I can actually be that girl who can act stuck up and talk to others about how I’m getting married … out at dinners,” Britney went on. “Acceptance and freedom are my key factors in my life at the moment and also loving this yummy man who I love so much !!!”

Britney and Sam got engaged back in September of 2021, and Britney shared the news with her followers by posting a video of her ring alongside her new fiance. She wrote in the caption, “I can’t f**king believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to US Weekly, the couple first met back in October 2016 while filming the music video for her song, Slumber Party. The two exchanged numbers and have been together ever since, with Sam continually showing his support for Britney through all of her hardships dealing with her father’s conservatorship.

Now, after being engaged for several months, Britney has either been teasing her fans by referring to Sam as her husband, or she has simply been “gearing up” and getting used to that official title change.

Fans commented on Britney calling Sam her husband instead of fiance

Although the comment section on Britney’s photos of her man is mixed with different opinions, many have taken notice of her use of the new title.

“Husband?? This keeps been said,” one follower commented.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Other users commented on Britney calling him her husband, even though he didn’t appear to have a wedding ring on in the photos. “Your Husband does not have a wedding band on,” one commenter said. Another user replied to the comment with, “Their not legally married yet. She just calls him her husband and that’s okay.”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Similarly, @platefullofchumpy wrote, “Where’s the ring on HIS finger tho,” while @isayasstamarit replied, “They’re not married yet. She said she could talk with other people about how she’s ‘getting married.'”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Although Britney may have posted the photos of Sam with a lengthy caption, it’s safe to say the singer’s fans don’t miss a beat when it comes to noticing one single word.