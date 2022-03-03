Britney Spears opens up about strict limitations under conservatorship, only could take Tylenol 

Britney Spears reveals more details about her conservatorship. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Britney Spears is a free woman, and freedom comes with new opportunities. The pop star shared to her millions of Instagram fans that she tried Excedrin PM for the first time.

According to Britney, one of the things she could not do was take medication. She says she was only able to take Tylenol until four months ago. In a new Instagram post, she claims she hit the gym too hard and injured herself. In a non-paid, non-advertisement, the singer sang the praises of Excedrin PM.

Britney continues to post videos of her vacation in French Polynesia and newfound exhibitionism.

Britney Spears enjoys freedom, reveals new details about her conservatorship

Britney Spears is enjoying freedom for the first time and trying new over-the-counter medication. Britney posted a new video of her vacation digs on Instagram.

In the video, Britney narrates the scenery at the French Polynesian island where she and Sam are staying. She starts off the video by saying, “It’s a beautiful bridge, a baby bridge.”

Britney adopts an English accent in the video, something she has done in the past. Britney writes about her accent, “my British accent makes things a bit more sophisticated !!”

One of Britney’s grandmothers is British, which might explain her British accent.

First, Britney spoke about her model fiance Sam Asghari. She writes, “my fiancé is extremely strong at the gym … I was an idiot who pushed it and hurt myself and couldn’t move yesterday morning …”

She continued that she tried Excedrin PM for the first time, “Literally embarrassed as hell but extremely painful !!! I’ve never experienced Excedrin PM but it’s wonderful for pain !!! You have to understand I was only able to have Tylenol 4 months ago, so independently owning things I haven’t been able to for 13 years is actually a big deal for me !!!!”

Britney finishes in the caption, “I woke up this morning and I’m better !!! Anyways this is the Queen B Hive 🐝 at the beautiful spa here … !! Hope you’re all doing well and God bless !!!”

Britney is known for her narrations; she and ex Kevin Federline had a CW reality show where she narrated behind the scenes of her world tour.

Britney Spears is letting loose during vacation

Britney Spears has been letting loose for the past few weeks. She has posted an assortment of bikini and vacation shots, and fans were dying to know where she was vacationing.

Yesterday the singer revealed that she and Sam are in French Polynesia for his early birthday celebrations.

The singer posts nude shots and topless shots to her Instagram, and some fans are concerned. But Britney says the concern is unwarranted; she is just having fun after being stuck in a strict conservatorship for 13 years.

Britney was under a strict conservatorship for 13 years

Britney Spoke to the court for the first time in June 2021 with a shocking testimony, and in October, the conservatorship was over. But before that, Britney was part of a strict conservatorship.

As part of the conservatorship, Britney had to ask to go on vacation and was not allowed to drive or own a cellphone. Britney went on a working strike in 2019 before her Domination residency, and truths about her conservatorship gradually came to light.

Now that Britney is free, she is letting it all hang out and vacationing as she pleases.