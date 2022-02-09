Britney Spears teases new dance to Get Naked wearing body baring red strappy bodysuit and heels

Britney Spears dances to her song Get Naked in a red strappy bodysuit and heels. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide



Britney is back! In a video, a barely clad Britney Spears sported stilettos and a bodysuit and danced to her song Get Naked. In the post, Britney suggested that “this is a tease of what’s to come.” How exciting!

Britney Spears has been posting up a storm since being freed from her conservatorship. Get Naked is a fan-favorite song from her hit album, Blackout.

The clip is only 13 seconds long, but it certainly makes an impression!

Britney Spears danced in a bodysuit to Get Naked, teases what’s to come

Britney Spears posted a video to Instagram of her dancing to her song Get Naked. Spears wore a red, strappy bodysuit and black stilettos. Britney’s hair was in a signature messy ponytail with choppy bangs.

The video took place in a dance studio, with Britney against a ballet barre. The singer held the barre and whipped her ponytail, as she gyrated her body up and down to the beat. Then, she fiercely walked to the camera and spun around before the video ended.

The caption said, “This is 13 seconds of me in heels before I dyed my hair purple …. This is a tease of what’s to come !!!! My song “Get Naked” 🎧 !!! Hope you guys are having a great day !!!!! Pss No hair and make up !!! Just PLAYING around folks !!!!”

Blackout is a fan-favorite album, and Get Naked is popular with fans; the comments on the post are a testament to this.

One commenter wrote, “THIS IS ONE OF YOUR BEST SONGS.”

Another Britney fan said, “ BLACKOUT, A BIBLE.“

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney posted a fun video at the end of January with her dancing to Selena Gomez’s Bad Liar. This is a refreshing change for fans who want to see Britney dancing to her own music.

As for the purple hair that Britney Spears referenced, the popstar dyed her hair purple in January. In a series of pictures with her fiance Sam Ashghari, Britney showed off her new look.

It seems like the singer is not a fan of her new tresses, as she wrote, “I will be honest I think my purple hair is absolutely horrible …. I wish someone would have told me.”

Britney Spears makes the music charts for the first time in 5 years

Britney Spears made the music charts after a song, Toxic Pony, debuted on the Pop Airplay chart.

Britney Spears x Ginuwine x Altégo - Toxic Pony

Although Britney was not involved in the mashup, her song Toxic is notable in the piece. Toxic Pony is a mashup of Spears’ Toxic and Ginuwine’s Pony, created by Altego.

This song marks Altego’s first time on the charts. As for Spears, it is song number 36 to hit the charts.