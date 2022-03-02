Britney Spears goes topless on Instagram again, this time in bright yellow and pink bikini bottoms

Britney Spears is embracing freedom with a new topless video. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Oops, she did it again.

Britney Spears is living her best free life as the singer posted another topless video to her Instagram page.

The new video shows Britney playing in clear blue waters and baking under the sun, and she frolics topless in multiple shots.

This video comes a day after Britney posted nude shots to her Instagram, with only diamonds covering her NSFW parts. The new pictures are at one of Britney’s favorite places — the beach.

Britney spent 13 years in a restrictive conservatorship that ended in October. As part of the conservatorship, Britney had to ask to go on vacation and was not allowed to drive or own a cellphone.

Since the conservatorship termination, Britney has added racier shots, including lingerie, bikini, and nude pictures.

Britney Spears posts new topless video for Instagram fans

Britney Spears added a series of topless pictures to her Instagram and a topless video as a bonus.

The video features the music of Chris Isaak called Baby Did A Bad Bad Thing. Britney is currently on vacation and is showing fans everything.

At the beginning of the video, Britney places her hands over her breasts as she stares at the camera. The footage cuts to Britney kicking her feet in the ocean water and rolling around on the sand. She sports a neon yellow thong bottom with bright pink strings. The video shows her kicking waves again and baking in the sun.

The caption is three red rose emojis.

The video alternates with footage of Britney and the gorgeous scenery. The background features crystal clear water and lush greenery.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Fans appeared supportive with puns like, “Its Britney Beach,” a reference to the first three words of her song Gimme More.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Another encouraging post wrote, “Free spirit.”

Britney posted yet another topless picture today, as she still appears to enjoy the beach.

Britney Spears will write a tell-all in a historic new book deal

Britney’s little sister Jamie Lynn recently released a memoir called Things I Should Have Said. Britney did not react well to the book and called Jamie-Lynn “scum” and a “liar.”

Now Britney will have her chance to speak out for the first time. The book deal is worth a reported $15 million and will be with publishing company Simon & Schuster.

In October, Britney hinted that there would be problems if she shared about her conservatorship. She wrote, “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview !!!”

Britney’s new book is still in development, and no further details are public.