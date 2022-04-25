Britney Spears is taking a social media break amid pregnancy news

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to announce her upcoming hiatus from social media. Pic credit: ©Imageollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

It’s no surprise the internet can be toxic at times, and Britney Spears has decided to take a needed break from social media for a little while.

The singer, who has become known for sharing her life on Instagram with her 40 million followers, took to the platform on Sunday with a playful video to tell her fans they may not hear from her for a bit.

Spears will be taking a social media break after announcing her pregnancy

The pop star posted a short video of a baby relaxing – feet up and all – in a luxury white robe. The clip also showed the baby with hair rollers in, while wearing heart-shaped sunglasses and holding a fake mug filled with hot chocolate.

The clip panned over to show a vanity filled with self-care products while the 1988 hit song, Only You by The Platters played in the background.

After announcing her pregnancy with fiance Sam Asghari earlier in April, it can be assumed that the video represented Spears’ need to relax and take a break from the internet.

“I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while 📱 !!! I send my love and God bless you all,” she wrote in her caption.

However, this won’t be Britney Spears’ first break from Instagram this year. The singer abruptly deactivated her account earlier in March but was back shortly after – without explanation.

Followers support Spears’ decision to take a break

Although the singer often gets a high amount of interaction and comments on her Instagram posts, fans have chimed in to show their support regarding her hiatus.

Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and big-time Britney fan was supportive of the singer’s break but had a special request for when she returned – “Enjoy it! When you come back can you go live or nahhhh,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

The popular clothing brand aerie also joined in with good wishes for the megastar. “We will miss you! But we love that you’re taking care of yourself by taking a break. It’s so important! In the meantime, we’ll start getting excited for your return!”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

“Take some time for you!! I will miss your post.. but I’m happy you are living your best life,” one fan commented in support.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

And while many commented to simply wish the singer a healthy hiatus, others were in denial that she would actually follow through with a substantial break. “See you in two hours, queen. Enjoy your hiatus,” one user wrote.

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Although it is unclear how long Britney Spears’ break from social media will be, it’s safe to assume fans are looking forward to more life updates upon her return.