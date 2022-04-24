Sam Asghari puts Britney Spears on blast over framed photo of shirtless Brad Pitt

Britney and Sam are engaged after dating for a long time. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Sam Asghari has some fun with his fiance Britney Spears as he calls her out for crushing on Brad Pitt.

Earlier this month, the pop star shared that she and longtime partner Sam Asghari are expecting a baby.

The couple, who got engaged in September 2021, have been open about their desire to have a child together.

Sam Ashgari reacts to Britney’s framed photo of Brad Pitt

Asghari took to his Instagram to share a cute video calling out Britney for her Brad Pitt crush in a new Instagram video.

“Brad Pitt we have a problem buddy,” he wrote in the caption.

The actor and model inspected a framed photo of Brad Pitt in his breakthrough role as criminal J.D. in the 1991 movie Thelma and Louise.

“Alright, so we got a huge problem,” said Asghari, wearing a pink woven cowboy hat, before inspecting a framed photo of a chiseled Brad Pitt.

“My girl got a picture of… Who’s this? Brad Pitt.” He said while showing the photo, which is in Britney’s closet.

“The one and only,” Britney said in response to the question.

“Yeah, the one and only Brad Pitt in her closet. You don’t think I can do this?” he asked his fiancée while she encouraged her man off-camera.

Asghari holds up a pink hairdryer and imitates and recites Pitt’s lines from the movie:

“Now, Simon says, ‘Everybody down on the floor. If you don’t lose your head, you ain’t gonna lose your head.'”

“That’s good, baby,” Spears, 40, said in approval of Sam’s impression while laughing.

“I’m 10 times better than that guy,” the 28-year-old joked as he put down the framed photo.

Britney Spears’s conservatorship prevented having more children

Spears testified to end the conservatorship that had controlled her life for about 13 years during court testimonies last year.

Spears testified that she wanted to have a baby with Sam Asghari but alleged that her court-ordered conservators prohibited it and forced her to use an IUD contraceptive device.

Asghari confirmed that he is expecting a child with Spears after she posted a confusing announcement on her official Instagram page.

The 28-year-old shared an image of a Lion, lioness, and a cub with the following caption.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do🙏.”

She is the mother of two teenage sons, Sean and Jayden, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.