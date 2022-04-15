Britney Spears wedding on hold until after she has Sam Asghari’s baby

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have decided to hold off their wedding date until after the bird of their child. Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Hold the bells! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have decided to wait until after the birth of their child to get married.

The couple, who got engaged back in September of 2021, recently announced to their followers that they were expecting a baby.

Britney and Sam will tie the knot after their baby is born

Although there had been speculation of a wedding coming up soon, including Britney already referring to Sam as “husband” on Instagram and a recent home visit with designer Donatella Versace, she has officially said that the couple will be waiting until after the birth.

A source close to Britney told Hollywood Life that the two are now planning to take time during the length of her pregnancy to plan the wedding of their dreams.

“Britney and Sam are being playful with each other, and they are not married,” the source stated. “She is going to wait until after she has the baby to focus on that and she will have 9 months to plan her dream wedding now.”

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Britney shared a photo of a teacup and pink carnations to break the pregnancy announcement to the internet, while her fiance backed it up with a post about fatherhood on his own feed.

After wondering why her stomach appeared to be growing despite losing weight before a trip, she decided to see for herself if pregnancy was the reason – “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she wrote in her announcement.

Britney and Sam are not yet married despite speculation

One thing that fans have noticed within the past few months is the couple publicly referring to each other as “husband” and “wife.” In multiple Instagram posts, followers have wondered if the two secretly tied the knot due to the upgrade from the previous “fiance.”

“So here’s me shooting pics of my HUSBAND,” Britney wrote in all capital letters on a recent Instagram post of Sam.

However, the source said that the two have been using the words in a lighthearted way – with no secret intent.

“When it comes to Britney and Sam’s playful relationship, Sam and Britney have been calling each other husband and wife since they got engaged.” She will continue to do so until they are married, which will not be kept a secret,” they said.

Fans and followers of the couple can expect to be “in the know” on more wedding and baby details in the months to come.