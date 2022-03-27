Britney Spears got a visit from Donatella Versace and fans are hoping for a collaboration

Britney Spears had fans curious after a recent visit with fashion designer Donatella Versace. Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Donatella Versace in the house! The fashion designer paid a recent visit to Britney Spears’ home alongside her fiancé Sam Asghari.

Donatella, the sister of Gianni and part owner of her family’s Italian luxury brand Versace, was seen in photos next to the couple in Britney’s Instagram post on Friday.

Fans have fled to the Toxic singer’s comment section to show their excitement and curiosity over what the designer and Circus singer were working on.

Britney Spears said she and Donatella Versace were ‘up to no good’

Britney posted a series of photos that included nothing but smiles next to Donatella and her fiancé. Donatella, decked out in a hot-pink suit with a lime green undershirt, was posed with the couple in the middle of Britney’s home.

“Look who came to visit … these 2 bad b**ches are up to no good,” Britney wrote in the caption.

Donatella herself came in to reiterate that the two were getting themselves into some sort of “trouble.”

She commented, “Yessssss!!!! Definitely up to noooooo good! 😈 😉 love you both 😘.”

Sam Asghari also commented on his fiancé’s post with the “ship” name for Donatella and Britney – “Versacney.”

Fans think Donatella’s visit was for Britney’s wedding dress

Many followers believed Donatella’s visit was in relation to designing Britney’s future wedding dress. The singer recently announced that the designer would be creating her wedding dress, and many fans believed the home visit may have been to work on the ensemble for her big day.

Britney and Sam got engaged back in September of 2021 and have been sharing their excitement with their followers ever since. With a wedding coming up, possibly in the near future, it’s no wonder a visit from a fashion designer has fans ready to see Britney in the Versace original.

One Instagram user got right to the point in Britney’s comments and wrote, “Planning the wedding dress.” With over 2k likes on the comment, it’s safe to say many other followers were in agreeance.

Another user wrote, “Yesss get that wedding dress fitted.”

Fans were also hopeful for a Versace X Britney Spears collab

Followers of the singer and designer also showed their curiosity in Britney’s comment section in regards to a possible clothing collaboration. “Omg Versace X Britney collab?!? I would buy it all,” one user wrote.

Another user commented similarly, “Britney x Versace campaign 2022 / 23 is real.”

One Twitter user also shouted out the idea of Britney Spears becoming Versace’s newest campaign star. “@Versace needs to make @britneyspears the #muse for their next campaign. That would be such a bit**in #bossmove and would show her for the pop and vengeance #goddess that she is!”

No matter the capacity, followers were also happy just to see the “dynamic duo” come together.

“The most iconic duo! When 2 iconic blondes join forces there is going to be magic coming soon,” a follower wrote.

Whether for a new collaboration or a wedding dress consultation, fans have shown that they are excited about “Versacney” and hopeful about whatever the two have in store.