Britney Spears explains why she’s been taking shots at her family after finally winning her freedom

Britney Spears has been vocal about alleged mistreatment from her family during her conservatorship but mostly stepped back from talking about her family once her conservatorship was lifted.

There was some drama, such as Jamie Lynn Spears allegedly making false statements about Britney in her own book, but many fans have supported Britney entirely and only wish to see the best.

Recently, Britney has been more vocal about her family and how she has felt wronged by them. In a new post, the pop star told her fans that since she started writing her own book, she has had to deal with the past events of her life and was never able to openly express herself before.

The lengthy text post is three images long and explains why Britney is saying the things she is now as she navigates this new chapter of her life.

Britney Spears says it’s important to talk about what people do wrong to help the ‘next generation’

Britney’s recent post is extremely open and emotionally raw as the star details some of the things that happened to her and why she is speaking about them now.

She does acknowledge that she might “sound childish” but advises that she “was extremely young when those things took place … and addressing it now … I’m sure it seems irrelevant to most and I’m completely aware of that !!!”

She wrote that she was happy to receive Justin Timberlake’s apology even though it was 20 years after the fact.

She says she’s taking “the intellectual approach” now just as others in her family have done before, like her mother and sister “writing their own books” when she “couldn’t even get a cup of coffee or drive my car or really anything !!!”

She says that she doesn’t like to bring up uncomfortable conversations because it’s “not respectful,” but rather than being silent, it needs to be talked about. She admitted it was easier to not take herself seriously when she was younger, but she also never felt heard and always felt like everything she said was looked down on.

She compared the security, management, and her father to a cult and said, “I see now the greed and envy of men and the damage people of power can do !!!”

She wrote of an experience during COVID-19 lockdowns where she tried to go to Target, but when they got there, she was told she couldn’t go inside and was forced to wait outside while her security went in for her. She reflected on another time when she was supposed to have fun with friends but wasn’t allowed in the spa or to drink champagne, so she ended up sitting out a lot of the night and then even had to perform for them. While she was quiet at the time, she revealed it made her feel embarrassed.

She added, “I’m here to remind people what NOT TO DO like my family did to me so we can be better people for the next generation !!!”

Britney Spears advises she has the ‘right to share’ online just as sister Jamie Lynn Spears did in her book

Earlier this year, Britney expressed being upset with her sister Jamie Lynn after Jamie Lynn released her book. Jamie spent a lot of time promoting her book and sharing details that made Britney seem unstable, such as alleged instances in which Britney locked them in a room while carrying a knife.

Britney slammed Jamie several times and even sent a cease and desist to stop Jamie from talking about her, claiming her younger sister was defaming her.

It is still a sore subject for Britney even in her latest post, as the last lines read, “So sorry if I’ve offended anyone by writing these stories … but just as my sister can legally mention my name in her book over 200 times … cry on TV … and get a heartfelt ‘awww’ from most … I also have the right to share a couple of paragraphs on my Instagram … Anyways, Godspeed my friends.”

Britney released this statement after editing a post shared on her account where she talked about the movie Crossroads, saying that her own mom, Lynn Spears, was worse than the mother in that movie.

The caption has since been edited, but it seems clear that Britney still feels the same and simply wishes to tell her story the way that she experienced it.