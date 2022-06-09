Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding is today– Here’s what we know

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are set to be wed today after years together and a tragic miscarriage last month. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Britney Spears’ big day is finally here following a thirteen-year conservatorship and nearly six years committed to her beau Sam Asghari.

The 90’s pop singer of hits such as Sometimes, Circus, …Baby One More Time, and Gimme More, 40, spread the word about her nuptials via her Instagram page earlier while riding in style in a fancy Rolls Royce and showing off her elegant, and heavily bejeweled, fingernails in the process.

With fans having hung on the edge of their seats ever since Sam popped the question back in the fall and the princess of pop only adding fuel to the fire as she dropped hints here and there regarding her dress, the populous of loyal followers can now start to get excited.

Here’s what we know about Britney’s wedding so far

Although details will continue to unfold throughout the day, some information has been revealed to the public as the singer and her model fiance get ready to say I Do.

According to Page Six, Britney and Sam’s wedding will be a smaller event, housing a mere 50 guests, more or less, at the singer’s home in Thousand Oaks California.

It is said that most of Britney’s family will not be in attendance, with only her older brother Brian having been officially invited to the event.

Brit went on multiple tirades against her mom Lynne, father Jamie, and her sister Jamie Lynn after a years-long battle to end her conservatorship came to a head last year and the singer was finally declared to be free from the control of the legal agreement.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Details regarding who will walk Britney down the aisle are yet to be divulged, as continued by Page Six, but fans did get a glimpse of the singer’s gown on her Instagram page within the last few months after Brit shared snippets of the material along with footage of her conferring with Donatella Versace about the design.

Britney recently suffered a miscarriage

As the public now awaits more details and information regarding the actual ceremony today, Britney’s wedding announcement comes as somewhat of a last-minute surprise as the songstress had only recently lost what would have been her and Sam’s first child together.

The singer had a hard time keeping the good news to herself when she found out she was pregnant, sharing the exciting news with her fan base back in April.

Sadly, Britney and Sam released a joint statement just under four weeks later saying Britney had suffered a miscarriage and the pair were requesting to have some time to themselves to process and grieve their loss.

Britney returned to her usual Instagram posting shortly after, however, and said that she and Sam would keep trying to conceive in the future.