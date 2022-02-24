Britney Spears calls out sister Jamie Lynn in new post: ‘I’m here as your older sister to keep it real with you’

Britney Spears calls out sister Jamie Lynn for lying. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

The drama continues between Britney Spears and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Britney previously expressed her anger towards her sister for her role in the controversial conservatorship and for writing about Britney in her new book, Things I Should Have Said.

She even sent her sister a cease and desist letter.

Britney took to social media on Wednesday to write another message to her sister.

Britney Spears called out Jamie Lynn (again)

Britney has previously accused Jamie Lynn of lying about her in her new book, Things I Should Have Said.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney called Jamie Lynn “scum” and accused her of lying and making money off of Britney.

In Britney’s most recent post, she apologized for calling her sister scum but maintained that she is lying.

She wrote, “I’m sorry I called you scum but why did you lie about when I went home??? It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad!!! And if I wasn’t your sister I would believe everything you’re saying in your interviews … you’re actually believable!!! It’s scary!!!”

She then went on to detail a particular incident in which her foot was broken.

Then, she switched gears and expressed her hurt over Jamie Lynn apparently not allowing Britney to hold her newborn baby.

She said, “Let’s not even start about how you would never let me hold the baby … momma’s mouth dropped because you would never say anything … you would just yank her out of my arms!!!! You acted like you owned that household and I’m sorry you were too much…”

She continued, “I know dad has taken a back seat because he doesn’t do the conservatorship anymore so I guess you’re feeling that your little sassy a** can boss them around, but I’m here as your older sister to keep it real with you and put you in your place!!!”

She ended by saying that the timing of Jamie Lynn’s book was wrong and that the lies didn’t help.

She wrote, “You have the right to tell your story but honestly the timing … right when people are just counting down the seconds until I do something wrong, you come out and literally say hurtful things about me lying … that’s being so unsupportive and it’s kind of insane … I’m honestly wondering if this is all a joke and you’re testing me because this is so far from you it’s not even funny…”

Britney Spears landed a bigger book deal than Jamie Lynn

Britney finally has the chance to tell her whole truth.

The singer reportedly landed a $15 million book deal with publishing house, Simon & Schuster.

Britney has not done public interviews or written any books about her 13-year conservatorship.

The singer, however, has dropped hints about what went on in her social media posts.

Her new book is highly anticipated and is expected to drop bombshells about her life.