Britney Spears breaks silence after losing baby

Britney Spears has finally broken her silence after the heartbreaking news that her April-announced pregnancy has ended in a miscarriage. The 40-year-old pop princess made global headlines for confirming she and beau Sam Asghari were expecting their first child last month, doing the same over the weekend as she and personal trainer Sam jointly confirmed the pregnancy is over.

Britney told her Instagram followers of the “miracle” baby she had lost. While the Grammy winner was quiet over Sunday, she has since returned.

Britney Spears speaks out after heart-breaking baby news

Posting on Monday, the Toxic singer shared another of her goofy videos, this time showing miniature cereal bowls with milk, plus a hand pouring a teeny tiny jug of orange juice into a glass.

Talk got more real in the next post, though. Here, Britney shared a photo from Sex & The City, one showing actress Sarah Jessica Parker in a post-shower towel and with mascara streamed down her face. It was the “no mood” face.

“I am not in the mood to be with a bunch of people,” the text read, quoting the iconic show.

Spears added her own thoughts in a caption, writing: “Unfortunately my mood these days … I honestly hope it doesn’t turn into years 🙄 !!!!”

Britney’s announcement saw her admit that perhaps she had revealed her exciting news too early.

Britney Spears shares ‘devastating’ baby loss

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” she and Sam wrote, continuing:

“This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support.” Tributes from fans and celebrities have been pouring in. The singer had captioned her post: “We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family 💝 Thank you for your support.”

Britney had made 2021 headlines for claiming that her conservatorship forced her to keep in an IUD, this despite her wanting a baby with Iranian Sam. She confirmed this during a 20-minute court address to a Los Angeles court judge. The star is a mother to teen sons Jayden and Sean, both shared with ex-husband Kevin Federline.