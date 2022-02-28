Britney Spears shows off huge engagement ring while wishing fiance Sam Asghari a happy birthday

Britney Spears showed off her engagement ring and her fiancé in a new Instagram video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Britney Spears posted a sweet video showing off her engagement ring in front of her fiancé, actor, and fitness model Sam Asghari.

Let’s just say, Instagram’s queen of dance moves and crop tops has temporarily switched gears to fiancé and big rocks.

Spears posted Asghari kissing her hand while wishing him a happy birthday

The video showed the two on a plane for a getaway to commence Asghari’s birthday festivities. Taken by a window seat in front of a cup of coffee, the clip started with Spears showing off her flashy, silver engagement ring on her freshly furnished hand.

Asghari then grabbed her hand and kissed the ring, before taking a sip of coffee and almost spitting it out.

A sweet laugh from Spears tied together the genuine moment that had fans wishing the Lucky popstar a successful trip full of happiness with her fiancé.

“May the birthday celebrations begin for my wonderful fiancé… I love him so much!!! My hero… my mentor… my rock… my bliss… my love!!! I hope you get everything and more for your birthday,” the singer wrote.

Her husband-to-be Asghari also reposted the video to his story and joked about him almost spitting out his cup o’ joe. He added the text, ‘Not use to this boujie a** coffee. I like the economy class coffee much better, just give me an exit seat. I’m happy to assist in any emergency.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @samasghari/Instagram

A few hours after Spears posted the video of the two on the plane, Asghari posted a video of them at their destination. For the start of Asghari’s birthday celebrations, the two took a romantic getaway to a tropical island.

“Island love with the lioness @britneyspears,” the Dollface actor wrote to accompany the video of them kissing in a pool surrounded by palm trees.

Asghari answered question about Spears wearing ring on the “wrong hand”

Amidst the comments wishing the singer well, some followers pointed out that Spears was wearing her engagement ring on her right hand, which is seen as non-traditional to many people. Instagram user @tilormeyer wrote, “But it’s on the wrong hand, no?”

Pic credit: @tilormeyer/Instagram

Another similar comment said, “That’s the wrong hand!!!”

Pic credit: @anneshypulski/Instagram

However, it didn’t take long before her fiancé chimed in and land the top comment by giving her followers the simple response – “It’s on the right hand because we don’t follow rules!”

Pic credit: @samasghari/Instagram

After being controlled for so many years and having newfound freedom beside her fiancé, it’s no surprise that Spears has chosen to do things her way without the fear of judgment from her followers.

When did Spears first show off her engagement ring?

The two met back in 2016 on the set of Spears’s “Slumber Party” music video, where Asghari charmed his way into her heart with funny jokes and ice breakers. The lovebirds have dated continuously since and Asghari has shown constant support for Spears throughout her conservatorship situation.

In September of 2021, Asghari officially popped the question to Spears and the two shared the exciting news with their Instagram followers.

In a video, Spears showed off her engagement ring for the first time alongside her new fiancé with the caption, “I can’t f**king believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!”

Asghari also posted a photo for his followers to announce the exciting news. His photo showed the two kissing with Spears’s ring finger up to the camera, blocking their faces. He accompanied the photo with both king and queen emojis.

And now, after months of engagement, it seems the two are better than ever as they now start Asghari’s birthday on a tropical island in each other’s arms.