Billie Eilish goes back to black with another stunning hair transformation that includes baby bangs

Billie Eilish went dramatically blonde last year after having neon green roots and black hair. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Billie Eilish returned to her darker roots, recently posting a new pic of herself, on what appeared to be a plane, rocking stark black hair with wispy bangs and a matching black mask.

Billie previously rocked neon green roots with black tips, blonde, and brown hair before returning to black

The talented singer, who turned 20 six weeks ago, shared the photo to her Instagram page and fans immediately took notice of her different look.

“back to 2019 🥲” wrote one follower, while others penned things like, “BLACK HAIR SUPREMACYYYYY,” and “BILLIE OMG.”

Last year, Billie shocked the internet with a drastic and dramatic change from her then-signature neon green and black locks to stunning platinum blonde for the cover of British Vogue.

After rumors circulated that the singer had been wearing a wig during the 2021 Grammy Awards, Billie still managed to take fans by surprise when she went pin-up girl blonde while donning some sexy lingerie for the magazine.

Billie shocked with her British Vogue cover last year

Billie abandoned her signature goth hair and baggy clothes to take center stage on Vogue’s cover, telling the magazine that she was uncertain about such a massive change but ended up feeling “more like a woman” when it was done.

The young Grammy winner stuck with her new look for the majority of last year but caught her followers off guard once again when she posted a selfie donning some beautiful brunette tresses a couple of months ago.

Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie continued to hold onto her new brunette hue for her appearance on Saturday Night Live in December but sent some confusion rippling across the web as she simultaneously shared promotional shots for her new fragrance line with blonde hair again.

Whether the pics were taken while she was blonde or she did some rapid dyeing of her locks in between appearances and other social media posts, Billie definitely scored with fans with her recent black switch-up.

Billie is scheduled to tour this year after postponing the dates due to the pandemic, a move that many singers have followed due to higher case counts.

Her Happier Than Ever world tour is set to begin this month in New Orleans and will bounce around America and parts of Canada before she travels abroad for multiple dates in Europe and New Zealand.