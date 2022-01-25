The real reason Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency was not due to Omicron outbreak as singer previously stated

Adele recently announced in a tearful Instagram post that she would be putting off her residency in Las Vegas. Pic credit: Adele/YouTube

The reasoning behind Adele’s postponement of her highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency is now coming to light.

Adele postponed her residency just one day before it was scheduled to begin

The powerhouse vocalist, 33, tearfully took to Instagram last week to share the dismal news that she was canceling her upcoming Las Vegas residency until further notice and would be looking into rescheduling the dates.

Adele shared the heart-breaking video to her Instagram account last week, telling fans, “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID-19. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID-19. They still are and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

She continued the apologetic video by assuring fans that she would reschedule the shows while recognizing how much fans had been looking forward to seeing her perform in Sin City.

“I’m gutted, I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute,” she lamented on Instagram, adding, “We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready.”

Fans were quick to support the singer for her decision, with Supernanny herself even taking time to comment on the video, as reported by Monsters & Critics yesterday.

An exclusive report by TMZ reveals the real reason behind Adele’s sudden residency cancellation

Despite the heartfelt and emotionally-charged explanation, new reports have surfaced that the singer was not entirely upfront about why she postponed the residency so late in the game.

TMZ reported today that Adele actually put off the shows due to the fact that she felt production was not up to her standards.

Sources for the online magazine told TMZ that the singer was “unhappy with various set pieces, a choir, the sound system, and other items associated with the show” and that Adele felt in the end that it was “not good enough.”

TMZ also shared that Caesar’s Palace told them they had no inkling as to why the singer would pull the plug so late given that their crew members had reportedly been hard at work getting things ready for more than a month.

Caesar’s is supposedly now scrambling to salvage any bit of the show that they can, according to TMZ, and the crew hopes to run some of the later-scheduled shows if everything falls into place.