Adele postpones Las Vegas residency due to COVID-19 related complications in teary video

Adele tearfully announced she will be cancelling her Las Vegas residency until further notice due to issues with COVID-19 related issues. Pic credit: Adele/YouTube

Adele is postponing her highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency indefinitely.

Adele pulls the plug on Las Vegas residency 24 hours before first show

The powerhouse songstress, 33, took to Instagram with a tearful post regarding the tough decision to delay her stint in Sin City, which was scheduled to begin a mere 24 hours from now.

The singer told followers that COVID-19 related issues have plagued production to the point that the entire residency had to be scrapped.

“I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready,” Adele told fans via her social media page today.

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID[-19.] Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID[-19.] They still are and it’s been impossible to finish the show,” she said with a choked up voice.

Adele continued her tearful post, saying, “I’m gutted, I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute.”

Adele admits to feeling ‘upset’ and ’embarrassed’ by cancelation

She said that she and her team had been slaving for the last 30 hours as they tried to pull it all together but were unable to make it work with so many sick and a huge lack of resources needed to put on a good show.

Adele said she felt “upset” and “embarrassed” that she was pulling the plug so late while reassuring fans that she and her team were on top of sorting it out and she promised that all the dates would be rescheduled.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready,” the singer concluded, adding another teary apology before turning off the camera.

The news comes after Adele released her fourth studio album just this past winter and had the singer rolling in success once again with her hit single, Easy On Me, quickly rising to take the number one spot on the Billboard charts.

The singer, whom has been dating Rich Paul since last summer after finalizing her divorce from Simon Konecki earlier in 2021, was set to make major bucks from her residency, with tickets reportedly costing anywhere between $85 to a sky-high $5,000 dollars each.

The residency was scheduled to start tomorrow and run through April with two shows each weekend.

Adele is still set to perform at London’s Hyde Park later this summer and the singer did not mention these plans being altered in her Instagram post.