Adele and new boyfriend spotted at NBA opening game

Adele at the 58th Annual GRAMMY Awards held at the Staples Center. Photo Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Adele has been in the spotlight recently with a new song, television special, and album coming out, but she made headlines again when she and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, were spotted at the Warriors and Lakers game Tuesday night.

Adele captured fans’ attention not only with her leather ensemble, but with Rich Paul’s presence as well.

According to Page Six, the couple was first spotted together at another game back in July. This was their first public outing together.

Although it was supposedly confirmed that the pair were dating in July, many fans considered an Instagram post from Adele in September as the official announcement.

Rich Paul represents many basketball players but is most notably LeBron James’s agent.

Despite being an agent for LeBron James and Adele’s new boyfriend, many fans are wondering what else there is to know about Rich Paul.

Who is Adele’s boyfriend?

Rich Paul is an accomplished man even when ignoring the fact that he is LeBron James’s agent and Adele’s new boyfriend.

He founded his own agency, Klutch Sports Group, which is part of the United Talent Agency. His agency represents basketball players such as Tristan Thompson, Ben Simmons, JR Smith, Draymond Green and Anthony Davis.

Page Six reports that Paul is writing his first book as well.

The sports agent is writing a memoir titled Lucky Me, where he will discuss the hardships he faced in childhood and as an adult, and how he was able to use what he learned to become successful today.

Notably, Paul’s memoir is set to be published under Jay-Z’s publishing division, Roc Lit 101. He has referred to Jay-Z as his “friend and mentor,” and has said that he is excited to work on this project together.

Aside from his professional life as an agent and soon-to-be author, Rich Paul has never been married but reportedly has three children. Adele shares her son Angelo with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

Adele’s NBA season opener look

The NBA season opener marks the second appearance of Adele and Rich Paul together at basketball games this year.

Although their first appearance Adele said that she “just wanted to go to the game,” she was dressed to impress both times.

At Tuesday night’s game, she was seen in a brown leather outfit with a Louis Vuitton coat and matching Louis Vuitton shoes. Page Six notes that she was seen wearing a velvet cow-print coat from Vivienne Westwood in July.

Adele has been noted for several stylish looks, including one such photoshoot that Rich Paul was included in.

Although the music star seems to be enjoying keeping her relationship life private, fans are excited to see where the couple may end up.