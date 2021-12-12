Billie Eilish twerks in a nurse outfit for TikTok skit on Saturday Night Live

Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish hosted and performed on Saturday Night Live. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Billie Eilish, who turns 20 next week, was the host and performer on Saturday Night Live’s recent episode.

In the TikTok skit, the singer turns into a twerking nurse after performing one of her hit records on the show.

During the monologue, the Happier Than Ever singer joked about her hairstyles and baggy clothes being a trending topic.

The singer joked that rather than wearing baggy clothes for comfort, she was: “two kids stacked on top of each other trying to get into an R-rated movie.”

Eilish has appeared as a musical guest but is hosting the series for the first time.

The singer spoke about her last week as a teenager and growing up in the public eye.

In addition, Eilish revealed she had a passion for acting but was subtly told by her mother that she lacked the talent for it before pulling her on stage.

Billie plays a twerking nurse on TikTok

The cast mocked numerous TikTok trends on Saturday Night Live, and Billie played a dancing nurse.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Eilish is too busy twerking and dancing in the skit to notice her patient is flat-lining.

Her mother wasn’t the only family member in the audience, as her brother Finneas also appears in one of the TikTok SNL videos.

In the Lonely Christmas Ad skit, Eilish showed off her acting chops playing a naive schoolgirl who invites a seemingly lonely older woman, played by Kate Mckinnon, to Christmas dinner before it takes an unexpected turn.

In other SNL skits, Eilish plays a mean-spirited, pajama-wearing Christmas card, a clueless instructor in Hip-Hop Nativity, and a Business Garden Inn & Suites & Hotel Room & Inn spokeswoman.

Billie Eilish unveils Colin Jost in High School during SNL monologue

Eilish discussed turning 20 years old and growing up in the spotlight during her monologue; she poked fun at SNL writer Colin Jost’s high school photo.

“The scary thing about growing up in the public eye is people just decide that everything you say and do and look like is who you are forever. It’s not fair. Would you want to be judged by the way you presented yourself when you were 16? Uh, no!”

After making a point about being judged on her fashion sense and comments from when she was 16, she roasted Jost’s high school photo.

“Imagine being current-day Colin Jost, and the first thing that comes up when you Google yourself is 16-year-old Colin Jost,” she said with a high school photo of Jost in the background before she added: “Yikes! Seen here watching other people go to prom.”