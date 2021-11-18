Billie Eilish drops another topless selfie to promote her new fragrance

Singer Billie Eilish ditches the oversized clothes and shows skin in an advert for her perfume. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Popstar Billie Eilish has continued her style transformation in a new advertisement for her debut fragrance.

The 19-year-old singer went topless again in a sizzling snap that she shared with her 96 million Instagram followers.

The singer announced the launch of her fragrance last month in an Instagram post.

“I am SO EXCITED to finally share my debut fragrance “Eilish” with you!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!, she wrote in the caption, adding:

“This is a scent that I’ve been chasing for years and years. this is my favorite smell in the WORLD.🤎🤎🤎 fragrance has always been such an enormous part of my life and existence since I can remember, and it was a dream to create this scent and bring my ideas to life,” she wrote continuing:

“This has been one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done. I can’t wait for it to be yours so soon!!!!!”

The Happier Than Ever singer got rid of her signature baggy clothes style, opting to show more skin.

Billie Eilish shows skin for fragrance ad

Last week, Billie Eilish released her fragrance with a viral topless selfie.

The Eilish Eau de Parfum, which retails at $68 for a 100ml bottle, is selling out fast and is currently unavailable outside the United States.

The singer struck a confident pose looking directly into the camera, rocking her signature blonde wolf cut.

She also dropped a short seductive advert featuring a giant version of her perfume bottle, a unique combination of a chest, neck, collarbone, and face that cuts off from the nose and above.

The fragrance Eilish created is a blend of vanilla, tonka bean, and musks. In addition, it is vegan and cruelty-free.

In another topless selfie this week, Billie stares into a mirror, writing in the caption: “is she yours yet?”

Billie Eilish’s synaesthesia inspired her debut fragrance

Eilish revealed that she has a neurological condition, synesthesia, which Healthline says causes information meant to “stimulate one of your senses stimulates several of your senses.”

In an interview with Pop Sugar, the singer says the condition helped her create a unique fragrance.

“When creating this scent, it was actually really helpful to have synesthesia because I was like, ‘I need it to feel more amber-colored. I need it to feel more cozy and smell more like the letter E, because E reminds me of the word ember and ember is in the same world of burning fire and this warm kind of heat.’ It’s just a world of nonsense, but it helps decision-making.”

In July, Billie released her second album Happier Than Ever, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. The 16-track album also received critical acclaim following its release.