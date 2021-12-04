Billie Eilish reacts to losing 100,000 Followers over cleavage-baring magazine cover photo

Billie Eilish responds to the backlash of her viral Vogue cover shoot. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Billie Eilish is known for transforming her style, and the singer reflected on a viral photoshoot that received backlash.

The 19-year-old singer sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair for the fifth year in a row, where she reflected on her success and growth in confidence, which shows with her ever-changing hair and fashion alterations.

Her recent album Happier Than Ever is one of the best-selling albums of 2021, reaching number one in the charts of numerous countries.

The 16-track album has been nominated for two Grammy Awards: Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

The My Future singer spoke candidly about her growth as a young woman, friendships, and her favorite movies and music in the interview with Vanity Fair.

In addition, she reflected on the reactions to her June 2021 British Vogue cover, which saw her posing in corsets and cleavage-baring lingerie for a pinup-style photoshoot.

Billie Elish says people are scared of big boobs

In October, Billie told Elle Magazine how her Vogue cover shoot sparked backlash among her fans after posting photos from the viral images.

Billie joked, “I lost 100,000 followers just because of the boobs,”

She added, “People are scared of big boobs.”

She also said that fans wanting her to maintain her old style was “dehumanizing.”

The singer was known for her baggy clothes, but in the interview with Vanity Fair, released earlier this week, the singer reflected on her Vogue cover, refuting the idea that she changed her style.

“It was so weird because I was like ‘It’s not a new style, it’s one thing I wore, and then I’m gonna wear this another day, and then I’m gonna do this,’”

Eilish continued, “And literally, the thing that I’ve been preaching about since I first started is, wear what you want, dress how you want, act how you want, talk how you want, be how you want. That’s all I’ve ever said.”

Furthermore, Eilish said she dropped the baggy clothes due to her growth in confidence.

“Being able to feel confident stepping outside without a hat and a hood and glasses and a mask and a jacket… it’s so much better when you don’t have to live like that. And I realized that this year that I don’t have to live like that.”

Eilish ditches the blonde hair

Billie Eilish swapped out her blonde hair for brunette in a selfie that has garnered over 12 million likes.

In the caption she wrote, “Miss me?”

In March, the 19-year-old debuted the blonde hair but is now sporting a dramatically darker brunette and shorter bob haircut.

Eilish recently launched her fragrance last month and went topless to promote it in a series of photos and adverts posted on her Instagram.