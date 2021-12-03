Billie Eilish returns to darker roots, revealing freshly-dyed, rich chocolate locks in shocking hair color transformation

Billie Eilish astonished fans when she shared a pic of herself with freshly darkened hair. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/ImagePressAgency

Billie Eilish has abandoned her platinum blonde, pin-up girl locks!

The Bad Guy singer, 19, made a shocking and dramatic return to her former, richly dark tresses, debuting the new ‘do on her Instagram page, captioning the single shot with, “Miss me?”

Fans were there to express their surprise and support for the transformation that harkened back to Billie’s earlier appearances when she donned jet black hair with green roots.

“WHATTT,” “OH MY GOD,” and “LORD HAVE MERCY” were just some of the comments that popped up on the singer’s Instagram feed, with the clear consensus being that Billie had done her job in dropping a major bombshell onto her followers.

Billie Eilish previously broke the internet after revealing platinum locks

This is not the first time Billie has shaken fans to the core.

The singer had the internet reeling back in May when she stepped out with pin-up girl styled hair that was a vivid blonde and donned pink and tan lingerie for the cover of British Vogue.

But this latest look is much more a return to her usual form.

Her complete metamorphosis quickly became a trending topic as it was such a massive alteration from her previously-Gothic attire and overall darker image.

Pic credit: Instagram@billieeilish

Although she stuck with her blonde hair for all the months following her cover shoot, until now, Billie revisited some darker tones recently when she was seen sporting an all-black ensemble for the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles in early November.

Wearing a shimmery black maxi skirt, a sheer black top, and a lacy black-trimmed bra, Billie was a vision at the star-studded event.

Billie will tour in 2022

After her much-anticipated album Happier Than Ever was released this past July, Billie now will set her sights on getting back into touring after the pandemic threw off her original plans to tour this year.

The tour, which will begin in the United States in February, will run for two months in the states before Billie will take a break and then return to touring in Europe for June and July.

Recently, Billie has been taking to her Instagram page to promote her fragrance line debut, going topless for many of the photos.

Eilish Eau de Parfum, which runs at the high price of $68 per 100ml bottle, has already sold out online and is currently unavailable outside of the U.S.