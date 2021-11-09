Billie Eilish stuns in sheer top, lace-trimmed bra, and maxi skirt for LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles

Billie Eilish stunned in a revealing lacy number for her recent appearance at LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/Admedia

Billie Eilish has taken the internet by storm with her latest stunning social media post.

The 19-year-old crooner of hits such as Bad Guy and Therefore I Am shared the snaps from her recent red carpet appearance and the results were absolutely breathtaking.

To show her support for the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, Billie wowed in a sheer top that displayed a white satin bra with a black lace fringe on top, paired with a sparkly black maxi skirt decorated with sequins, black lace tights, and shiny black platform heels.

The singer kept her platinum blonde locks loose as she grasped a fluffy, black faux fur coat just below her shoulders.

With a minimalist makeup look to tie it all together, Billie really got fans jazzed up and they flooded her Instagram page with comments about her ensemble.

“GORGEOUS 😍” wrote one fan while another said, “I love you ❤️.” Many others expressed their thoughts regarding the bold outfit with heart and flame emojis.

Billie surprised fans earlier this year when she completely changed her look for the cover of British Vogue

Billie took fans by surprise back in May after displaying an entirely new look for her cover shoot with British Vogue.

Having previously been known for sporting stark black hair with neon green roots along with typically baggy clothes, Billie looked like a different person.

She revealed newly-blonde hair, curled in small waves reminiscent of 1950’s pin-up girls, along with a nude-toned lace bra that stood out underneath a tight-fitted, pink bustier top.

A shiny, nude-colored skirt hugged her hips and thighs and some nude gloves ran down almost the full length of her arms.

Pic credit: Instagram@billieeilish

Billie has announced arena tour dates for 2022

With Billie’s latest album Happier Than Ever having been released this past July, fans have no doubt been eager to hear news of a possible upcoming tour and Billie has delivered.

After being delayed due to the pandemic, the much-anticipated arena tour is now set to begin in February.

The tour will include 32 dates scheduled in the United States, which will run through sometime in April.

Billie will then take a two month break before jetting over to Europe for 18 more shows between June and July.