Billie Eilish announces highly-anticipated second album, Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish's announces her second album.

Billie Eilish has announced her second studio album after teasing fans for some time about the long-awaited release. It’s been over two years since the teen sensation dropped her debut album, and it’s safe to say her sophomore is highly anticipated.

The When The Party’s Over hitmaker first debuted onto the music scene in 2016 and has since taken the world by storm.

At 17-years-old, Eilish became the youngest star to top the UK albums chart with her debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019. The LP included the US Hot 100 chart-topping single Bad Guy and won Album of the Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Now, Eilish is ready to dive into a new era. As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, she created the album during the coronavirus pandemic.

When can fans expect to hear Billie Eilish’s new album?

Eilish took to Instagram to inform her followers that her new album will be titled Happier Than Ever. The talented singer also revealed its release date, Friday, July 30.

The award-winning songstress shared the official artwork, which certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

Eilish posed in a white cardigan and let one side hang off her shoulder. She rocked shoulder-length blond locks with a full fringe and kept her nails short with no polish. Eilish wrapped both arms across herself and gazed to her left with tears falling down her face.

“MY NEW ALBUM “Happier Than Ever” OUT JULY 30TH!” she wrote in her caption, adding “this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it.”

“i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel,” Eilish continued. alsoooo new song out thursday at 9am pt too!! pre-save/add/order nowwwww link in bio. AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH”

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 12 million likes and over 123,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 82.3 million followers.

How many songs will be on Happier Than Ever?

Listeners can expect to hear a total of 16 tracks on Eilish’s upcoming album.

According to her online store, the LP can be pre-ordered on CD, vinyl, and cassette. There are also a couple of box sets for collectors.

So far, fans have already heard my future and Therefore I Am from the forthcoming project.

The full tracklisting:

Getting Older I Didn’t Change My Number Billie Bossa Nova my future Oxytocin GOLDWING Lost Cause Halley’s Comet Not My Responsibility OverHeated Everybody Dies Your Power NDA Therefore I Am Happier Than Ever Male Fantasy

On April 29, Eilish will release the song and music video for Your Power.