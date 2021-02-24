Billie Eilish reveals new album made in COVID-19 lockdown

Billie Eilish revealed she recorded an entire album in quarantine Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Billie Eilish has been keeping busy over lockdown as she managed to record an entire new album despite restrictions, she revealed during an interview with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night’s The Late Show.

The Bad Guy singer promised fans “some tricks” in her upcoming release.

“There’s a couple of moments on this album where I pull some tricks out. It’s really just about what I feel like sounds good” she told Stephen Colbert.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Eilish also opened up about how quarantine influenced her album.

“I don’t think I would’ve made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren’t for Covid.” She explained.

“That doesn’t mean it’s about Covid at all, it’s just that, when things are different in your life, you’re different. That’s just how it is. So I have to thank Covid for that, and that’s about it.”

The singer admitted she has left her “baby voice” behind

Billie has moved on from the sounds of her debut album after the star previously admitted she began to feel like a “parody” of herself after hearing her vocals back two years after its release.

Read More Billie Eilish hits back over being fat-shamed after running in a tank top

Speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music show, Eilish confessed “I like hear it and all I hear is just like a baby voice. I don’t know. It’s weird. I just feel like the new stuff that we’re making is so… It’s just weird how much you grow in two years.”

Billie Eilish described filming her new documentary as ‘very invasive but fun’

Eilish also opened up about the three-year process of filming her upcoming documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, set for release Friday, February 26 on Apple TV+.

Speaking to Stephen Colbert, the star reflected on the experience.

“As human beings, I think we all tend to feel pretty irrelevant all the time. And even though it was very invasive – and a lot at some points, sometimes I was just like, ‘You gotta go’ – it was fun.”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“It was fun to have people there that are literally just there to watch you live your life, because there’s nothing like that.” Eilish continued. “There’s nothing in life that is like that. I kind loved it, to be honest with you.”

When asked if she thinks the documentary effectively captures her true self, the singer replied “I think I am [my true self].

The star revealed she had been “very worried” about how the final cut would turn out, after admitting she was “super annoying” at times during filming.