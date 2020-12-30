Billie Eilish reportedly lost 100K Instagram followers after posting NSFW drawings on Instagram

Billie Eilish reportedly lost about 100,000 Instagram followers after posting drawings of nude female bodies to her Instagram.

The 19-year-old Bury A Friend superstar took to her Instagram Story to post a photo showing hand sketches of nude female bodies that she created.

The drawings sparked a lot of interest on social media, but some of the singer’s followers appeared to have been upset by them.

A fan asked Eilish to participate in the ‘post a picture’ viral challenge

Eilish posted the drawings after a fan asked her to participate in the ongoing “post a picture” viral challenge on Instagram.

The fan asked Eilish to share a photo of drawings that she is proud of.

Eilish responded to the request by posting NSFW drawings. The sketches from her sketchbook included several nude female bodies and a snake slithering in-between the bodies. One of the bodies is entwined by a snake.

She captioned the post: ‘these probably lol i love b**bs.”

Many other celebs have participated in the “post a picture” challenge. The celebs include Sophie Turner, Hailey Bieber, and Nina Dobrev.

The challenge involves celebs responding to their fans’ requests to share rare photos from their private lives.

Eilish also shared a photo of her lock screen

Fans also asked Eilish to share a photo of her lock screen. Eilish responded by sharing a lock screen image of two nude women.

Eilish lost 100k followers after sharing the photos, according to a Twitter user

One Twitter user claimed they monitored Eilish’s account after she posted the NSFW photos. The Twitter user alleged that the singer lost about 100,000 followers within thirty minutes after she posted the photos.

Eilish, according to the Twitter user @sneezeandpepsi, went from 73 million down to 72.9 million followers.

Fans react on Twitter

Many fans took to Twitter to comment about the incident.

Some fans slammed people who allegedly unfollowed Eilish after she posted the photos.

Eilish responds

Eilish later took to her Instagram Story to react to the claims that she lost 100,000 followers after she shared sketches of nude female bodies.

She posted a screenshot of Twitter user @sneezeandpepsi’s original post and captioned it with a rebuke to followers who were reportedly upset by her sketches.

“LMFAOOO y’all babies SMH,” she wrote.

Eilish stripped during a performance to protest body-shaming

Monsters and Critics reported back in March that Eilish stripped during a performance at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida to protest body-shaming and sexism.

The Ocean Eyes singer took off her shirt and then stripped down to her bra while performing a monologue on stage.

Fans were stunned by Eilish’s performance, but they later took to social media to praise her for delivering a bold message about body shaming, sexism, and the unique challenges young women face when struggling to succeed in the entertainment industry.

A photo showing Eilish wearing a tank top also went viral back in 2019.

The photo went viral after Eilish revealed during a May 2019 shoot for Calvin Klein that she wears baggy clothes to conceal her figure and to stop people from sexualizing her.