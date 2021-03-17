Billie Eilish’s new hair makes Instagram history as she surpasses 1 million likes in 6 minutes

Billie Eilish unveils new blonde hair as she prepares for a new era in music. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Billie Eilish revealed a dramatic new look to her fans on Wednesday, and some may need to do a double take.

The seven-time Grammy winner looked almost unrecognizable as she swapped out her signature bright green roots and baggy clothes for a light blonde shag and fitted knit cardigan.

Her new makeover quickly broke the internet and received 1 million likes in 6 minutes on Instagram, making it the fastest picture ever to achieve this on the platform.

Eilish unveiled her bleach blonde locks in a hair flip as the 1964 song Dateless Brown played in the background.

“Did you guess correctly?” She wrote alongside the video.

The Bad Guy singer then posted a follow-up photo of her new mane that she captioned “Pinch me.”

Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connor, retweeted a post from the fan account @eilishdata, which claimed: “@BillieEilish’s latest post on Instagram has surpassed 1 million likes in just 6 minutes. It’s now THE FASTEST picture in history to achieve this on the platform.”

This top previous record holder Selena Gomez, whose post hit 1 million likes in 13 minutes.

Billie Eilish’s new blonde hair to mark “the end of an era”

Eilish has previously told fans they can expect a new look after the release of her documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry after many fans kept “making fun” of her hair.

In December 2020, Eilish hit back at trolls in a series of videos on her Instagram story.

“Stop making fun of me, my God,” said Eilish in one video. “I’m f**king making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair.”

She went on to tease her upcoming makeover. “I’m changing it after the doc comes out. It’ll be the end of an era, I’ma give you a new era.”

Earlier this year, Eilish admitted she had left her “baby voice” behind. Her mature new look could indicate a whole new sound as she moves on from her debut release.

Billie Eilish scooped up Record of the Year at the Grammy’s 2021 awards

It’s been a good couple of years for Eilish, as she picked up the Record of the Year award for Everything I Wanted at the Grammy’s on Sunday.

This marks her second straight win, as she took home the same award for her debut single Bad Guy last year.

Accepting the award alongside her brother Finneas O’Connell, Eilish appeared stunned as she also gave a shout-out to fellow nominee Megan Thee Stallion, whose song “Savage” was also up for the category.

“You deserve this. You had a year that I think was un-toppable… You are a queen.” an emotional Eilish told Megan.

Eilish also took home the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media this year for her James Bond theme No Time To Die.