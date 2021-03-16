After Grammy Awards 2021 performance Dua Lipa turns up the heat in jeweled bra & panties

Dua Lipa slays fans with her latest Instagram upload. Pic credit: ImagePressAgency/Imagecollect.com

Dua Lipa was one of many high-profile singers who dazzled at the 2021 Grammy Awards on March 14, and she has since continued to dazzle fans on Instagram.

Along with being nominated for an impressive six awards, she also took to the stage and put on a euphoric performance.

The multi-platinum selling star shared a number of snapshots to Instagram to show off one of the looks she rocked during her set and it certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.

Dua Lipa dazzled in a sparkly number

For her most recent post, Lipa wowed in a pink sparkly bra top that had gems embroidered all over. She teamed the ensemble with matching panties and opted for fishnet tights underneath.

She accessorized the look with a number of rings and earrings and rocked acrylic nails. Lipa styled her long, luscious wavy locks down with a middle part and applied shimmery eyeshadow for the occasion. She is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoos inked down her arms and on both hands.

The star treated her fans to six images within one upload. In the first shot, she was captured in front of a blue backdrop and sported an over-the-shoulder pose. In the next slide, Lipa placed her hands behind her back and gazed directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression.

In the third and fourth pics, she shared a couple of close-up snaps that helped showcase the mini details of her attire and jewelry.

In the tags, Lipa credited the photographer Lauren Leekley, celebrity nail artist Chaun Legend, fashion stylist Lorenzo Posocco, hairstylist Chris Appleton, and makeup artist Samantha Lau for helping her achieve this killer ensemble.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 6 million likes and over 31,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 62.3 million followers.

DaBaby joined Dua Lipa on stage

Lipa’s energetic performance saw her slay a mini mash-up of songs.

She opened her set with her current hit, Levitating, and shared the stage with rapper DaBaby, who features on the single.

The Rockstar hitmaker also looked very stylish and wore an all-white suit with Nike sneakers of the same color and a pair of black shades.

Lipa ended her set with her signature song, Don’t Start Now, and performed choreography with a number of female dancers.

Watch it in full below:

The two songs are taken from Lipa’s second LP, Future Nostalgia, which took home the Best Pop Vocal Album award.

The record was recently was re-issued with new tracks and is titled The Moonlight Edition. Monsters and Critics previously ranked every song from the tracklisting from worst to best.