Amber Heard responds to Johnny Depp’s first Tiktok message to his fans since trial verdict

Johnny Depp joined TikTok and thanked his fans for their support in his first post on the social media platform.

Amber Heard responded to the statement in which Depp expressed a desire to “move forward” after the verdict in his defamation trial against her.

As previously mentioned on Monsters & Critics, Depp largely won the jury verdict and the public’s opinion.

TikTok made headlines during the televised defamation trial due to the memes, soundbites, and videos, largely critical of Heard and her legal team.

Johnny Depp thanks TikTok fans, Amber Heard responds

At the time of writing this report, Depp has garnered 7.5 million followers and 4.5 million likes on his TikTok, which has one post.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star posted a video, which is a montage of his performance with Jeff Beck with Stranger by Love Joys playing in the background.

In the caption, he wrote a message of gratitude to his supporters.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared, he said in the statement, continuing:

“And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD”

According to People Magazine, a spokesperson for Amber Heard responded to Depp’s message in a statement:

“As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is … be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

This echoes the statement the Aquaman actress wrote on social media following the defamation verdict.

The 36-year-old argued that the jury’s decision that she defamed her ex-husband will hurt other women.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously,” she said.

Depp, on the other hand, hoped that the jury verdict would help “others, men or women,” who experience his “situation.”

What is next for Johnny Depp?

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has developed a growing fan base after millions of observers tuned into the televised defamation trial he brought against his ex-wife.

On social media most believed that the 58-year-old actor was the victim of domestic abuse and has turned out in their millions to offer him support.

Depp has turned to his passion for music and is expected to release a full album with Jeff Beck. However, it is also likely that he will make a Hollywood comeback but he has yet to announce any new movie roles.