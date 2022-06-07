Johnny Depp joined TikTok and immediately racked up millions of followers

Johnny Depp joins TikTok following his win against Amber Heard in recent trial. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

After becoming one of the most popular topics on TikTok amid his recent trial, Johnny Depp officially joined the video streaming platform on Monday.

Although Depp is best known for his extensive filmography list, he most recently gained worldwide attention for his six-week-long trial and victory against ex Amber Heard – which made a huge splash on the platform.

Depp gained millions of followers on TikTok in less than one day

Depp’s new TikTok account, which was created sometime on Monday, currently has 4.1 million followers and one posted video as of Tuesday morning.

The profile, which has the official stamp of authenticity via a blue checkmark, shows a black-and-white profile photo of Depp along with a bio that reads, “Occasional Thespian.”

During the time of his trial, the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp trended on the platform and racked up over 20 billion views amongst users.

Although some users on the platform were skeptical if the profile actually belonged to Depp, it was confirmed by his close friend Gina Deuters on her Instagram Story.

Deuters posted a gif of Depp along with a link to the new TikTok account with the text, “It’s Real <3.”

Johnny Depp posted his first TikTok video Tuesday morning

Although the actor gained millions of followers before even posting a video, the Pirates of the Caribbean star shared his first clip with followers on Tuesday.

The video, which started with a countdown from 3, first showed a variety of clips of Depp and his supporters during his trial – including him waving to supporters from inside a car and a fan-made sign that read, “I love you and your lawyer Johnny.” The TikTok continued with clips of him on stage playing guitar and ended with a salute of gratitude to the live audience.

In the caption, Depp acknowledged everyone who had supported him during the six-week trial.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared,” he wrote.

“And now, we will all move forward together,” Depp continued. “You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.”

In less than one hour, the video gained instant popularity on the platform with one million views, almost 500k likes, and thousands of supportive comments. It’s safe to say that after weeks of being the center of one of the most trending topics on TikTok, Depp’s presence will be welcomed by users on the platform.