Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have released statements after the jury verdict

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have both released statements after the jury verdict.

Heard lost in the court of public opinion weeks ago but on Wednesday, the jury unanimously agreed that his ex-wife defamed him in the op-ed article.

Johnny Depp brought the six-week court case after an op-ed in the Washington Post in December 2018 in which Amber Heard claimed to be a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The jury also believed that Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman defamed the actress; however, she lost the other two counter-claims.

Johnny Depp says ‘Jury gave me my life back’

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who is currently in England, released a statement following his win in the defamation trial.

“Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye, he wrote in the statement continuing:

“False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me … And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled.”

The 58-year-old actor said in his statement that sued Heard after “considerable thought,” knowing he would be facing a “worldwide spectacle.”

In the lengthy statement, Depp thanked those who supported him and hoped his “quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up.”

Depp added in the statement that he hopes the trial would return the “innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media.”

Amber Heard says she fears the verdict will hurt other women

In a statement released shortly after the jury verdict on the six-week defamation trial. The actress expressed her disheartenment that the jury believes that she defamed her ex-husband with domestic abuse allegations.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband,” she wrote in a statement published on her social media accounts.

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously,” she continued.

The 36-year-old actress went on to reference the UK libel trial in which Depp sued the British tabloid, The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater” – a case he lost.

“I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK.”

“I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly.”

Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew speak to the media

Johnny Depp’s lawyers Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew react to the jury’s verdict.

Ms. Vasquez expressed the Depp legal team’s gratitude to the jury, judge, and court staff.

Ben Chew said he was pleased that the televised trial resonated with observers who value “truth and justice.”

‘We are also most pleased that the trial has resonated for so many people … who value truth and justice’ — Johnny Depp’s lawyers Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew react to the jury’s verdict in finding Amber Heard liable for defamation pic.twitter.com/LwbdPZqIc5 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 1, 2022

Johnny Depp fans cheered when the verdict was read and Depp’s legal team got a warm welcome when they exited the courthouse.

It is unclear whether Amber Heard will appeal the verdict or whether she would be able to pay the actor his $10.35 million awards in damages.