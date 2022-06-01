Kate Moss supports Johnny Depp for London show at Albert Hall

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss at a Las Vegas event in 1998. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Featureflash

Johnny Depp reunites with ex-girlfriend Kate Moss as he continues to perform in England alongside his friend Jeff Beck.

According to multiple reports, the Supermodel attended Tuesday’s show to see her ex-boyfriend perform at Royal Albert Hall in London.

The English model testified that she dated the Pirates of the Caribbean star between 1994 and 1998.

She also refuted Amber Heard’s claim about a rumor that Depp pushed her down a flight of stairs.

Kate Moss attends Johnny Depp concert after testimony

Johnny invited his ex-girlfriend to watch his performance alongside Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall, according to the Daily Mail.

The publication adds that Depp partied backstage with Moss following his performance to a sold-out crowd.

As previously mentioned on Monsters and Critics, Moss briefly testified under oath via a video link from her home in England.

She refuted Amber Heard’s claim that he pushed her downstairs, rather she said she slipped and Depp came to her aid.

”He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention,” she said.

Moss also clarified that Depp was never violent toward her during their relationship.

Johnny was arrested for criminal mischief for trashing his hotel room in 1994 while he was dating Kate Moss who was unharmed in the incident.

The actor was known as a Hollywood bad boy with a reputation for chain-smoking and recreational drug use but does not have a history of domestic violence allegations before his relationship with Aquaman actress Amber Heard.

Jeff Beck welcomes Johnny Depp on stage

On Sunday, Jeff Beck surprised his fans by introducing Johnny Depp, who flew to England after the closing arguments in the defamation trial.

“He came knocking on my dressing room door about five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing since. We kept it quiet for obvious reasons,” said Beck, “but here he is.”

Jeff Beck introducing Johnny Depp at the Royal Albert Hall ♥️



“He came knocking on my dressing room door about five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing since” pic.twitter.com/JhHAMvAEcR — 🌟🏴‍☠️ (@GellertDepp) May 30, 2022

Depp is suing Heard for defamation for $50 million in damages; his ex-wife is countersuing for double that amount.

The televised case lasted about six weeks with numerous witness testimony, audio, and photos. The former Hollywood couple’s tumultuous relationship fascinated the public.

Johnny Depp has garnered a legion of fans on social media as the trial continued with his lawyers Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez also gaining celebrity status.

However, Heard has been subject to online abuse with most observers of social media unconvinced that she is telling the truth.