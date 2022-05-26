Kate Moss testifies in Johnny Depp trial, refutes Amber Heard’s claim he pushed her down the stairs

Kate Moss on the red carpet in 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kate Moss has testified that her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp never abused her, contradicting a claim made by Amber Heard.

The supermodel testified via video link in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial.

As previously mentioned on Monsters and Critics, Depp and his attorneys appeared elated when Heard referenced Kate Moss during her testimony about an alleged physical altercation with Depp.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing Ms. Heard for $50 million for an op-ed article she wrote in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” who witnessed how “institutions protect men accused of abuse.”

Kate Moss says Johnny Depp never abused her

Moss, 48, told the court that her romantic relationship with Depp lasted from 1994 to 1998 as she testified from her home in Gloucester, England.

Depp’s attorney Benjamin Chew asked Moss what happened while they were on holiday at the Goldeneye resort in Jamaica.

“We were leaving the room, and Johnny left the room before I did, and there had been a rainstorm and as I left the room, I slid down the stairs, and I hurt my back,” Moss told the court via the video feed.

“I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me, and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention,” she added.

Moss denied the rumor Depp had pushed her down the stairs and when asked if, at any point in their relationship, he had pushed her in that way, Moss said: “No,” adding: “He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs, no.”

Heard’s attorneys objected when Chew asked the British model why she had testified, and she was told she was free to go without cross-examination.

What is the significance of the Kate Moss testimony?

Heard referenced the rumored incident between Kate and Johnny during her testimony in an apparent bid to justify punching her then-husband.

Heard testified that she hit Depp after he swung at her sister, Whitney, who she says was standing near the top of a staircase.

“I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs and I swing at him,” Heard testified. Depp’s lawyer Ben Chew was seen fist-pumping to Camile Vasquez while celebrating with the team in reaction to the reference.

Kate Moss’s testimony served as a rebuttal to Heard’s allegation, and Depp’s legal team will hope it adds credibility to the actor’s claim that he has never hit a woman.