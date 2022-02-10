Kate Moss’ sister Lottie reveals rehab stint, says she ‘took Euphoria too literally’

Lottie Moss has checked into rehab. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Landmark-Media

Fashion model Lottie Moss shared with her TikTok followers that she has checked into rehab. The 24-year-old has modeled for high-fashion brands, including Calvin Klein and Vogue.

Lottie Moss is the sister of supermodel Kate Moss, who has been an active model for the last three decades, working for brands Calvin Klein, Dior, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, and more.

The younger Moss sister is known for her scandalous pictures on social media and comedic videos. She uses Instagram and TikTok regularly to connect with her followers.

Lottie Moss talks about rehab

Moss told her TikTok followers that she was in rehab in a recent video. She uploaded a video with the caption, “I think I took euphoria too literally u guys.”

Euphoria is a teen drama, airing on HBO, that takes place in a high school and follows a core group of students as they struggle with drugs, relationships, and trauma. Spider-Man actor Zendaya plays the main character Rue and has been very candid about her character’s drug addiction. The series has received a mixed reception, with the anti-drug educational program D.A.R.E criticizing the show heavily.

In the video, Moss wears a black tee-shirt that reads “use a condom” with a matching black scrunchie to pull back her pink hair. The on-video text reads, “when everyone’s glamourising droog [drug] taking but you’re literally in r3h4b [rehab].”

The use of misspelling in her caption is a common practice among TikTokers to avoid getting their videos flagged as inappropriate.

@lottiemossx I think I took euphoria too literally u guys 😑 ♬ mount everest sped up – xxtristanxo

Moss has yet to disclose more details about her rehab stay. However, her father reported to The Sun that she’s been released and is doing “just fine.”

Lottie Moss has nude scandal

Moss has had a rough start in 2022, as in January, her nude images were leaked by a supposed friend. The model previously had a subscription-required OnlyFans account but made the photos free after discovering that they were being leaked.

It has been reported that Moss called the leaker an “evil human being” and shared a message from a fan that alerted her to the problem. The message read, “He’s telling the boys in the group chat to sub to your OnlyFans and leak the pictures to your mother’s Instagram.”

However, she seems to be on the road to recovery as her recent images hint that she’s ready to vacation in Cabo. Moss posted a poolside photo wearing a multicolored one-piece. She wrote, “Who wants to come to Cabo with me?” The selfie may be old as she isn’t donning her pink hair.

Moss posted a dreamy-filtered selfie with her pink hair in-tact following the post. In the first two snaps of the post, she’s wearing a white corset bodysuit with lace sleeves.

The last image has the text, “look me in the eyes and call me angel” Moss captioned the image with the angel and devil emoji.