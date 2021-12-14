Zendaya gives leggy display at Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere

Zendaya Coleman at the AAA Arts Awards Gala to support Australian Bushfire Relief, at Skylight Modern. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

The cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home gathered on the red carpet for the movie’s premiere this week in various dresses and suits.

Zendaya promoted the movie again with her ensemble featuring a nude-toned dress embellished with beautiful spiderwebs and a matching eye mask.

Zendaya’s leggy display on the red carpet

After shocking fans with her sheer outfits for Interview Magazine, 25-year-old Zendaya wowed fans and costars alike with her spiderwebbed dress for the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Page Six reports the dress is a Valentino Haute Couture dress with a matching Valentino superhero mask.

The base color of the dress is a nude tone that matches Zendaya’s skin perfectly.

The dress is embellished with black, glittering spiderwebs and features a high leg slit, showing off Zendaya’s figure.

Her red carpet dress was paired with a matching Valentino mask that went over her eyes.

The mask offers a netted, web-like appearance over the eyes and a black frame matching the design on the dress.

Actress Zendaya Coleman wearing a Valentino dress and mask at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

The close-up photo of Zendaya and the mask show her glittering earrings and blue eye makeup.

Fans were excited to see Zendaya on the red carpet again and even more excited to see her photos with her boyfriend, Tom Holland.

The two have been slowly becoming more public with their relationship since it was confirmed earlier this year but still maintain a private life away from the public eye.

Long may Zendaya and Tom Holland remain entangled ❤️ https://t.co/AEXXSklxJD pic.twitter.com/keBgJ6q2pw — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) December 14, 2021

The private nature of their relationship only makes fans love it more, as so many hope to see this pair together for a long and happy future.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have a real relationship outside of their screen-time together, but with the release date of Spider-Man: No Way Home so close, many fans are interested to see how the two act together in their latest film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home release date

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out in theaters on Thursday, December 17, 2021.

A brief synopsis of the film on IMDb states that this movie brings in foes from other worlds after Peter Parker asks Dr. Strange for help, but fans are expecting the story isn’t that simple.

Rotten Tomatoes clarifies this aspect as they go a bit deeper and add reviews from critics: Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t just a story about Peter Parker and his friends battling evil, but a story that includes the Multi-Verse of Spider-Man bringing in past characters and seemingly beginning to tie in just why there are so many Spider-Man movies with so many different versions of Spider-Man.

While this was touched on originally in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, No Way Home may provide fans more insight into how Marvel may decide to tie all of these stories together. The only way to find out is to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home after it releases this Thursday.