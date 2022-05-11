Why Johnny Depp’s lawyer fist pumped in joy after Amber Heard mentioned Kate Moss

Johnny Depp waves at fans at the Fairfax County Courthouse. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Sarah Silbiger/CNP/AdMedia

Amber Heard recalled the “first time” she hit Johnny Depp and referenced his relationship with Kate Moss while giving evidence during their trial.

A video of Amber’s testimony, which you can watch below, shows Johnny and his lawyers react to his ex-wife’s reference to his former girlfriend with glee.

Last week, Amber Heard testified for the first time during the defamation trial. The former couple has accused each other of verbal and physical abuse during their relationship.

Why Johnny Depp’s lawyers celebrated Amber bringing up Kate Moss

During her testimony, Amber alleged that in an argument in 2015, she punched Depp for the first time after becoming concerned that the actor would harm her sister Whitney as she stood in front of a staircase.

The Aquaman actress said, “I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs, and I swung at him.”

Her comments — referencing a rumor that Depp once pushed his supermodel ex down some stairs — prompted a smile from the actor and sparked a big reaction from Johnny’s lawyer Ben Chew, who could be seen fist-pump in celebration with the team of attorneys.

It’s not clear exactly from the video why Johnny’s legal team was elated. However, some reports have suggested they might have evidence to disprove the rumored incident between Johnny and Kate.

“Amber mentioned an ex of Johnny’s that clearly she felt was not supportive of him, which couldn’t be further from the truth,” a source said to the New York Post in an apparent reference to Moss’ potentially aiding Depp’s defense.

In addition, legal experts told the publication that Heard mentioning Moss on the stand could give Depp’s team the chance to dispel a rumor that the actor pushed his then-girlfriend down a flight of stairs.

“[Moss] is still allegedly friends with Johnny, and her testimony wasn’t allowed to come in before because it wasn’t as relevant,” said California entertainment lawyer Mitra Ahouraian.

Depp dated the British model Kate Moss from 1994 to 1997.

Johnny Depp set to return to the stand during the defamation trial

Court proceedings in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be on hiatus this week.

Heard will continue her testimony on Monday, giving details about their relationship. The 36-year-old has detailed alleged physical fights between the former couple, which portrays a tumultuous relationship from its beginning.

According to reporting by Law & Crime per The Independent, Depp will return to the witness stand, and the jury will hear from Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez. In addition, actress Ellen Barkin, who Depp dated, is set to testify.