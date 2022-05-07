Amber Heard testifies that Johnny Depp ‘hated’ James Franco, thought they had an affair

Amber Heard and James Franco at The Adderall Diaries premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Amber Heard claimed in court that her ex-husband Johnny Depp “hated” James Franco due to her collaborations with the actor.

This comes after the actress gave evidence about the first time Depp allegedly slapped her during an argument.

Last week, the Pirates of the Caribbean star testified against Heard along with several other witnesses associated with the former couple.

Prior to the Aquaman actress taking the stand, the presiding judge denied her motion to dismiss the $50 million lawsuit brought against her by Depp.

Amber Heard says Johnny Depp ‘screamed’ at her over love scenes with James Franco

The 36-year-old actress told the court Depp displayed jealousy when she interacted with some men and women during their relationship.

On the second day of her giving testimony, she described how she argued with her ex-husband over James Franco.

“He was mad at me for taking the job with James Franco,” Heard said in reference to her role in the 2015 movie The Adderall Diaries alongside Franco.

“He hated, hated James Franco and was already accusing me of kind of secretly having a thing with him in my past since we had done Pineapple Express together.”

Heard played Seth Rogen’s girlfriend in the 2008 movie the Pineapple Express.

When she was filming The Adderall Diaries with Franco, Depp was on the set of Black Mass in Boston.

Heard claimed that the pair frequently argued over her scenes with Franco.

“He had already been upset with me and accused me in many arguments about not telling him about scenes that I had if I had a kissing scene,” Heard said.

“Any sort of romantic scene, and I wasn’t explicit about what I was going to do; then I was accused of having withheld information and hiding it from him. So I didn’t want the fight, of course, I didn’t want the argument, but I had to kind of egg-shell tip-toe around how to tell him when I had any sort of scene like that.”

The actress said that she would describe her scenes with Franco at Johnny’s request, and he would scream at her in response as if she’d had an affair.

Amber Heard claims Johnny slapped her during James Franco grilling

Heard also testified that when the couple were on Depp’s private jet on the way to his daughter’s birthday, the actor asked her if Franco “slipped a tongue” during a kissing scene.

She previously claimed Depp kissed her with his tongue during a love scene they shot in The Rum Diaries before starting their relationship.

The actress said her ex-husband taunted her and called her names as he questioned her about Franco.

She claimed that the actor then slapped her on the face when she ignored his questions.

“It was the first time anything like that had happened in front of somebody,” she said in reference to the alleged slap before adding that he kicked her.

“No one said anything. No one did anything,” she claimed, as she became emotional, adding that she was “embarrassed that [Johnny] could kick me to the ground in front of people.”