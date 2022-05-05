Amber Heard is testifying in the defamation trial brought by Johnny Depp. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

In the second week of their trial, Amber Heard has taken the stand and described the first time Johnny Depp allegedly hit her.

The former couple’s defamation trial is continuing after a judge denied Amber Heard’s motion to dismiss.

Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp is suing his ex-wife for libel over an opinion piece she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018.

The 36-year-old actress countersued before the trial which has seen the former couple come face to face.

Amber Heard testifies about ‘first time Johnny Depp hit her’

Taking the stand, Amber Heard spoke out for the first time in the ongoing defamation trial after Depp testified last week.

The Aquaman actress shared details about her marriage to the 58-year-old actor and recalled the first time he allegedly hit her.

Heard said Depp had a vintage “jar of cocaine” and was drinking before the assault allegedly occurred.

Amber said she inquired about a tattoo on his arm, and she claimed that when Depp said the tattoo read “Wino Forever,” she laughed —which allegedly prompted a violent reaction.

“He slapped me across the face and I laughed,” Heard testified, continuing, “I laughed because I didn’t know what else to do. I thought this must be a joke because I didn’t know what was going on. I just stared at him thinking that he was going to start laughing too.”

She then added that Depp was angered by her laughing, responding: “You think it’s so funny? You think it’s funny, bi**h? You think you’re a funny bi**h?”

Heard said the actor slapped her twice, and she fell to the ground.

The Never Back Down actress said her ex-husband was apologetic.

She recalled that he dropped to his knees, crying, and promised it would never happen again.

“‘I put the monster away,'” she claimed Depp said, adding, “‘I’ll never lay a hand on you again.'”

Heard says ‘backhand’ from Depp left her blood on a wall

According to Heard, Depp also slapped her with the back of his hand during an argument in which he accused her of having an affair.

“He wears a lot of rings,” she says. “I remember feeling like my lip went into my teeth. It got a little blood on the wall.”

In another dispute, Depp allegedly slapped her before she walked away. Heard said she threw a vase at him because she suspected he would slap her again.

“He grabbed me by the arm and kind of held me on the floor screaming at me,” she said.

The court also showed a selfie that Heard sent to her mother, which showed a large bruise on her left arm after Depp allegedly grabbed it.