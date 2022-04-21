Johnny Depp shares childhood abuse in heartbreaking testimony at Amber Heard defamation trial

Johnny Depp talks about childhood abuse at the Amber Heard trial. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Johnny Depp has revealed heartbreaking details of an abusive relationship between his parents, Betty Sue and John Christopher Depp. According to Johnny, his father stayed in an abusive marriage, and Johnny tried to do the same. The information went public during Johnny’s testimony.

Johnny is suing Amber Heard after she wrote an opinion article in The Washington Post about being a victim of domestic violence. Amber did not mention Johnny by name, but his lawsuit claimed defamation. Amber is countersuing for defamation and wants $100 million for her suffering.

Johnny Depp details childhood abuse in the trial against Amber Heard

Johnny shared details of childhood abuse during his trial against Amber Heard. His testimony drew parallels between his parent’s relationship, and his dynamic with Amber Heard.

Johnny took the stand and said, “because my father stayed [in his abusive marriage]. … And I didn’t want to fail. I wanted to try to make it work. I thought maybe I could help her.”

Johnny continued that he believed he could change his wife. He said, “I thought maybe I could bring her around. Because the Amber Heard that I knew for the first year, year and a half was not this, suddenly this opponent.”

Johnny explained that he and Amber became adversaries and explained, “ It wasn’t my girl; she had become my opponent.”

Johnny Depp explains why daughter Lily-Rose Depp didn’t attend his wedding to Amber Heard

Lily-Rose Depp did not attend Johnny Depp’s wedding to Amber Heard. According to Johnny, it was because of issues with the actress, who was then a teenager, and Amber Heard.

Johnny shared, as reported by People, “My daughter Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding. She and Ms. Heard were not on particularly great terms for several reasons.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Johnny continued, “I felt it my responsibility to stand up not only for myself in that instance but stand up for my children, who, at the time, were 14 and 16.”

Johnny Depp expected to discuss the bed poop incident

Another point of contention is an alleged bed poop incident. Reports state that Amber Heard pooped in Johnny Depp’s bed after an argument. Allegedly, Amber Heard was throwing herself a birthday party at his Los Angeles penthouse when the two got into an altercation. Johnny reportedly left the party and threw a bottle of champagne at Amber’s head on his way out the door.

Johnny’s housekeeper called him the morning after and revealed that someone pooped between his sheets.

The trial between Amber and Johnny is expected to last six weeks.