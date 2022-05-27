Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez all smiles during courthouse arrival

Camille Vasquez was all smiles as she entered the courthouse in Fairfax County, Virginia. Pic credit: Backgrid

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial has captivated the world, and while you might think they’re the only celebrities in the courtroom, Johnny’s lawyer Camille Vasquez has certainly made a name for herself.

The lawyer, who graduated from the University of Southern California in 2006, was seen walking into the courthouse in Fairfax County, Virginia this morning.

Camille looked happy and relaxed as she entered the courthouse in Virginia

She was all smiles as she walked in holding a to-go cup of coffee and a black purse. She wore long black trousers with a black blouse and a white tweed blazer. Her hair was in its usual style, parted in the middle and cascading down her shoulders.

She’s an associate at Brown Rudnick, the law firm hired by Johnny Depp in the $50 million defamation trial, and appears to have a close relationship with the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Rumors of a romance between Johnny Depp and Camille have surfaced

The pair are often seen hugging, smiling at each other, and whispering to each other during the trial, which has led many fans to speculate the pair is romantically involved or at least flirting.

This morning, Camille grilled Amber Heard, who took the witness stand once again. The brutal showdown between the two women saw Amber getting angry and flustered by the end of the questioning.

It’s not surprising that Johnny’s legal team chose Camille to question Amber, being that the Aquaman actress can get easily worked up when speaking to her.

Camille subjected Amber to a brutal round of questioning on the witness stand

Camille began the intense questioning, asking Amber, “Your lies have been exposed to the world multiple times?”

Camille also questioned Amber on her alleged tipping off of TMZ, as well as why so many witnesses would come out in support of Johnny.

As things became more and more tense, the two women became argumentative, with Camille saying to Amber, “There is no question pending, so I’d appreciate it if you wouldn’t make an argument to the jury.”

Amber replied, “I thought you asked me about it,” with Camille saying shortly, “I didn’t ask you anything.”

Camille has become extremely popular on social media

Camille has become extremely popular on social media, especially TikTok, after videos of her questioning Amber Heard have been put up.

In a TikTok video that has over 35 million views and more than 6 million likes, Camille is seen in a montage in which she objects to Amber’s lawyer multiple times. So many times in fact, that Amber’s lawyer is exasperated by the end, looking to the sky, sighing, and saying, “I’m trying, I’m trying.”

It’s safe to say that Camille has quite the career ahead of her, especially if Johnny Depp wins his case.